Securitas issues a MEUR 500 Eurobond

23 Feb, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 500 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2030. The coupon was 3.875 percent including a margin of 115 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt. 

The joint lead managers were BofA Securities, CIC, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DNB and UniCredit. 

