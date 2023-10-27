Securitas Capital Markets Day, March 7, 2024 - Save the date

News provided by

Securitas

27 Oct, 2023, 09:20 BST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on Thursday March 7, 2024, at 14.00 CET to approximately 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.

The event will take place at Securitas' Headquarter in Stockholm and will also be web casted.

A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.

Further information:

Investors: Carina Florén; IR Manager +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Securitas

Also from this source

Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-September 2023 on November 7, 2023

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www....

Securitas issues a MEUR 600 Eurobond

Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2029. The coupon was 4.375 percent including a margin ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics