STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday June 16, 2026. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.

The CMD will take place at London Stock Exchange and will also be web casted.

A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.

Further information:



Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-capital-markets-day--june-16--2026---save-the-date,c4249029

The following files are available for download: