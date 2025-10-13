Securitas Capital Markets Day, June 16, 2026 - Save the date

Securitas

13 Oct, 2025, 08:20 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday June 16, 2026. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.

The CMD will take place at London Stock Exchange and will also be web casted.

A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.

Further information: 

Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

