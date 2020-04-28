Securitas AB Withdraws the Dividend Proposal, Revises Proposals to the AGM and Voting Procedures Due to the COVID-19 Situation

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Securitas AB has decided to withdraw its dividend proposal for the AGM 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 situation and may consider later to resolve on a new dividend proposal. Furthermore, the Securitas AB Nomination Committee has decided to withdraw its proposal for increased board fees and has instead proposed that the AGM resolves that the current board fees remain unchanged this year. The Board has also decided that shareholders who choose to not physically attend the meeting may exercise their voting rights at the meeting by voting in advance by postal votes.

On March 23, Securitas provided an update on the developments related to the COVID-19 situation. The Board of Directors of Securitas AB has now, in further preparing for the Annual General Meeting 2020, decided to withdraw its dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Board of Directors may consider calling an Extraordinary General Meeting later this year to resolve on a new dividend proposal when the impact of the pandemic is clearer and the market conditions have stabilized.

"This is an extraordinary situation. Securitas has a solid financial position, but given the uncertainty that the COVID-19 situation brings, the Board believes it is appropriate to take a prudent approach at this point. Our priority in this situation is to ensure business continuity and to look after the health and safety of our people, while continuing to drive the strategic transformation agenda. This will ensure we remain well positioned for the future", says Marie Ehrling, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Securitas AB.

Securitas AB's Nomination Committee's revised proposal on fees to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2020

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee of Securitas AB has decided to withdraw its proposal for increased board fees and instead proposes that the AGM resolves that the current board fees remain unchanged until the AGM 2021.

Fees to the Board members for the period up to and including the AGM 2021 shall amount to SEK 7,730,000 in total (including fees for committee work) to be distributed between the Board members as follows: the Chairman of the Board shall receive SEK 2,200,000, the Deputy Chairman shall receive SEK 845,000 and each of the other Board members shall receive SEK 635,000. As consideration for the committee work, the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 325,000, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 100,000, the members of the Audit Committee each SEK 200,000 and the members of the Remuneration Committee each SEK 50,000.

Voting in advance - further information regarding Securitas AB's Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 7, 2020

As previously communicated the Board of Directors has decided to introduce a number of precautionary measures in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and to safeguard the well-being of Securitas' shareholders and employees. The Board of Directors has decided that shareholders who choose to not physically attend the meeting may exercise their voting rights at the meeting by voting in advance, by postal votes in accordance with section 3 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

Considering the general advice to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the company encourages shareholders to use the procedure for voting in advance instead of attending the meeting physically.

Other precautionary measures decided by the company include the following:

- Registration will begin at 15.30 CEST.

- No food or refreshments will be served.

- Planned speeches will be reduced to a minimum.

- Presence of Board members and management will be limited. In case the CEO is not able to attend in person he will participate via telephone or video link.

- The number of staff will be limited and external guests will not be invited.

Further information, instructions and a special form for voting in advance (postal votes) is available at the company website http://www.securitas.com/agm2020

Journalists/press: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People, Securitas AB, tel +46-10-470-30-20 or email press@securitas.com

Investors/analysts: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR, Securitas AB, mobile +46-76-116-7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 (CET) on April 28, 2020.

