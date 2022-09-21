Securing position in global electric vehicle battery sector

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Territory Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwanese company, Aleees and Perth-based Avenira Ltd, to develop and operate the Territory's first battery cathode manufacturing plant in Darwin.

A significant economic and strategic opportunity for the Northern Territory, the plant will manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material.

It's estimated the project will initially create 100 jobs, growing up to 1000 jobs and generating more than US$4 billion in revenue annually once scaled to full production.

The lithium cathode material is a critical active material used within an electric vehicle battery or energy storage battery which determines the capacity, safety and durability of the battery.

The MoU maps out how the Territory Government, Aleees and Avenira will work together to achieve Final Investment Decision on a pilot facility, with FID anticipated early in 2023.

Government will also work proactively with Aleees Group, Avenira and its supply chain partners to identify a suitable site in Darwin for the facility.

Once operational, the pilot facility will manufacture up to 10,000 tonnes of lithium-iron phosphate battery cathode material per year.

The MoU further supports the development of up to 200,000 tonnes per annum manufacturing facility built in phases in Darwin over the next 10 years. The major facility will exclusively source phosphoric acid from the Wonarah Phosphate Project in the Barkly.

Quotes attributed to Chief Minister Natasha Fyles:

"Today's announcement is a significant economic and strategic opportunity for the Northern Territory.

"Increasing demand and the transition to renewable energy, battery storage and use of high technology products has resulted in global organisations looking to establish diversified, reliable and stable supply chains.

"The project will position the Territory as the next Australian home of advanced manufacturing, develop new skills and jobs, as well as support our objective to achieve a $40 billion economy by 2030.

"With the potential to create 1000 jobs this project will benefit Territorians from the Top End to the Barkly with the manufacturing plant to be built in Darwin, which will exclusively source phosphate from the Wonarah Phosphate Project in the Barkly."

Quotes attributed to the Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo:

"Our future is renewables – that's why we continue to back and invest in projects like this lithium battery material (or cathode) manufacturing plant.

"We are making sure the Territory will have clean and efficient energy to help reach our renewables and net zero emission targets.

"This project will create local job opportunities, and strengthen the Territory's reputation as a renewable energy destination."

Quotes attributed to Brett Clark, Executive Chairman, Avenira Limited

"We are proud to reach this MOU alongside Aleees and the Northern Territory Government as we jointly work towards a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cathode manufacturing facility.

"This MOU opens the door for Avenira to learn from Aleees about LFP battery cathode manufacturing technology and leverage this experience to optimise the production of phosphoric acid from the Wonarah Project.

"The engagement of the Northern Territory Government in the MOU is appreciated and we look forward to their assistance and guidance.

Quotes attributed to Brandon Chang, President, Aleees AU Pty Ltd. on behalf of Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

"This move has a very significant impact on strengthening the lithium battery supply chain in the world.

"This cooperation enhance the development of the lithium battery industry in Australia, promoting green energy high-tech development.

"One of the most exciting opportunities created by renewable energy technologies like cathode materials is the ability to change the world's sustainability.

