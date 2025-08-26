Securing Finland's Future: Addressing the Evolving Challenges of National Security

HELSINKI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Finland's historic increase in defence spending and growing hybrid threats to critical infrastructure, Mattermost today announced the launch of its Intelligent Mission Environment in Finland, a secure, sovereign collaboration platform designed to meet the operational demands of the country's defence, intelligence, and critical infrastructure (DISC) sectors.

The announcement comes as Finland accelerates its defence modernization strategy, with a planned increase in spending to 3% of GDP by 2029, including an additional €3.7 billion over the next four years. This investment targets enhanced cyber resilience, AI integration, and NATO interoperability.

"Finland's DISC sector face urgent challenges, from cyberattacks on Baltic Sea cables to ensuring mission continuity in disconnected environments," said Jason Blais, VP of Product at Mattermost. "We're committed to helping Finnish defence and intelligence leaders secure sovereign operations and adopt next-generation tools that protect national interests."

The stakes are high. Outdated systems struggle in air-gapped or disconnected environments, lack integration with AI frameworks, and expose vulnerabilities that state-sponsored actors can exploit. As Finland deepens its NATO integration and invests €120 million in defence and cybersecurity innovation, CISOs and DoD leaders must prioritise resilient, sovereign, and adaptable platforms to safeguard national security.

Critical Challenges Facing Finnish DISC Leaders

Critical Infrastructure Threats – Recent sabotage of subsea data and power cables connecting Finland , Estonia , and Germany has raised national alarm over the resilience of Finland's digital and physical infrastructure. Increased Defence Investment – Finland's new 3% GDP target for defence signals the largest peacetime investment in national security in modern history. AI-Driven Threat Landscape – Adversaries are deploying large language models and AI agents for disinformation, reconnaissance, and cyberattacks—forcing Finnish agencies to adopt AI defensively and securely. Legacy Platform Risk – Widely used tools like Skype for Business and custom-built platforms are vulnerable, non-compliant, and incompatible with AI and sovereign cloud strategies.

The Intelligent Mission Environment: A Solution for Finland's Challenges

Mattermost's Intelligent Mission Environment is engineered for mission-critical operations that enables secure collaborative workflows in sovereign deployments:

Secure Collaborative Workflow - Messaging, file sharing, screen sharing, workflow automation, and project coordination across web, desktop, and mobile, optimised for Finland's regulated and sensitive environments, integrated seamlessly with Microsoft 365 ecosystems.

- Messaging, file sharing, screen sharing, workflow automation, and project coordination across web, desktop, and mobile, optimised for regulated and sensitive environments, integrated seamlessly with Microsoft 365 ecosystems. AI and Agentic Integration - Secure integration with sovereign and commercial LLMs, agent orchestration frameworks, and AI interfaces, enabling Finnish organisations to adopt AI-driven workflows while adhering to national governance standards.

- Secure integration with sovereign and commercial LLMs, agent orchestration frameworks, and AI interfaces, enabling Finnish organisations to adopt AI-driven workflows while adhering to national governance standards. Integration and Extensibility - Open architecture with plugins, automation workflows, and integrations with tools like GitLab, Jira, and ServiceNow. This allows Finnish organisations to modernise incrementally, preserving existing investments while aligning to EU & NATO standards.

- Open architecture with plugins, automation workflows, and integrations with tools like GitLab, Jira, and ServiceNow. This allows Finnish organisations to modernise incrementally, preserving existing investments while aligning to EU & NATO standards. Sovereign, Cyber-Resilient Deployment - Built for Finland's most demanding environments, including air-gapped, DDIL (Disconnected, Degraded, Intermittent, Limited bandwidth) conditions and deployments on sovereign cloud or classified infrastructure. With scalability for over 200,000 concurrent users, Kubernetes orchestration, and mission-grade security, it meets the needs of Finland's defence and intelligence communities.

A Strategic Foundation for Finland's National Security

The Intelligent Mission Environment is designed to address Finland's unique security challenges, in partnership with EU & NATO coalition partners. As the Finnish Defence Forces accelerate materiel projects, protect critical infrastructure, and prepare for AI-driven operations, Mattermost provides a sovereign, cyber-resilient platform to ensure mission continuity and digital advantage.

Contact our team at mattermost.com or connect with our Finnish partners, such as Moonsoft Oy, to explore tailored deployments for your organisation, from the tactical edge to the strategic core.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaborative workflow platform for defence, intelligence, security, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by governments and Fortune 500s worldwide, our platform runs on-premises and in private clouds, delivering secure messaging, file sharing, workflow automation, audio/screenshare, and project management, all with full data and operational control. Mattermost powers high-stakes workflows across mission planning, real-time, real-world operations, incident response, and cyber defence, enabling secure collaboration from tactical edge and DDIL environments to enterprise HQ. Teams operate across web, desktop, and mobile, with embedded interoperability for Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365.

For AI-enabled organisations, Mattermost offers the Intelligent Mission Environment (IME), a self-hosted, multi-user, multi-agent framework for AI-accelerated workflows with sovereign and global models. Built on an open core and shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with leading security experts to meet the world's most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com

Media Contact:

Rosa Lear

Mattermost

a-rosa.lear@mattermost.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740736/Mattermost_Logo.jpg