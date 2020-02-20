Secure Thingz Extends Unique Security Offering with Secure Desktop Provisioner

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management, is pleased to announce the availability of Secure Desktop Provisioner.

In the creation of secure IoT devices, it is important that critical information such as application code, security features and production counters are fully protected throughout the complete development and production flow. Developing with security built-in is essential, but there is also need for a secure deployment and provisioning flow to enable complete protection against attacks, cloning, counterfeiting and over production. Provisioning provides unique characteristics to every device being produced, whether at the chip, board or system level. This enables every programmed device to be identified and acted upon, whether this is to provide authentication, or to enable updates to be targeted to a single device, or a group. The Secure Desktop Provisioner makes provisioning straight forward.

The new product extends the normal development environment to encompass the generation, storage and provisioning of keys and other secrets for security aware devices. As secure applications demand the integration of advanced public key infrastructure (PKI) and the protection of critical company assets, including application code, management keys for updates, and revenue-bearing feature enablement capability, management of development and production keys becomes critical. Systems with PKI have a secure exchange of keys to provide authentication and trust between modules, and to cloud services. These keys rely on the secure creation and injection of keys coupled with the generation of public certificates. Secure Desktop Provisioner brings this security capability to the desk of every embedded developer, ensuring that keys and certificates can be defined easily and subsequently securely provisioned into devices.

"For the first time, a security solution that encompasses both development and production is available", says Haydn Povey, CEO Secure Thingz. "With the Secure Desktop Provisioner we deliver secure provisioning to the desk of developers globally. This provides them with the right tools to develop applications with security properly integrated and enable a secure framework for initial production."

Secure Thingz and IAR Systems provide the Security from Inception Suite, a unique set of tools, services and training to aid companies in ensuring they are successful in implementing the right level of security for their specific needs. Security from Inception Suite enables developers to make the first critical step by building security into their designs ready for production. The Secure Desktop Provisioner has now been added as a critical component, making it possible to take the second step of securely transferring those designs to a production environment to produce prototypes and first articles that fully implement the designed security features.

Learn more about the Secure from Inception Suite at www.iar.com/securityfrominception. In addition, the new product will be showcased in IAR Systems' booth at embedded world 2020, Feb 25-27, in Nuremberg, Germany.

CONTACT:

Secure Thingz Contacts

Tora Fridholm, Chief Marketing Officer

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

Haydn Povey, CEO and Founder

Email: haydn.povey@securethingz.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/secure-thingz/r/secure-thingz-extends-unique-security-offering-with-secure-desktop-provisioner,c3040505

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18761/3040505/1197657.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/secure-thingz/i/securethingz-016-free,c2751056 SecureThingz 016 free

SOURCE Secure Thingz