Secure SD-WAN Solutions to Gain Traction among Enterprises in Asia-Pacific through Cloud Services

11 Nov, 2020, 09:36 GMT

Adoption of Secure SD-WAN in network security offers significant growth opportunities at a lower cost, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Secure SD-WAN Market, 2020  profiles seven vendors and five service providers in the Asia-Pacific SD-WAN market, along with their solutions.  The research finds that secure software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is gathering momentum because it addresses the current security needs of the traditional SD-WAN solutions. Enhanced features offered include Advanced Threat Protection and Vulnerability Exploit Protection. Increasing reliance on cloud services is a key driver for the adoption of the SD-WAN technology among enterprises in Asia-Pacific, given the possible cyber threats from insecure internet broadband or cellular networks. Secure SD-WAN solutions will offer granular visibility, ensuring that network monitoring is simplified and streamlined which will ultimately lower the cost of operations and maintenance.

"To capitalize on market demands, cybersecurity vendors are integrating SD-WAN capabilities like dynamic path selection into their security platforms while telecoms and service provider vendors are including security features such as encryption in their SD-WAN platforms," said Nicholas Wong, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For enterprises looking to transform their existing SD-WAN platform into a secure one, they can either utilize their existing security infrastructure or leverage flexible cloud security services.

Wong added: "The advantage of this model is its flexibility and suitability for companies that have already deployed an SD-WAN-only platform. However, this may compound the complexity of simultaneously managing both security and networking for their IT operations teams."

For market participants, the surging adoption of secure SD-WAN by enterprises presents lucrative growth opportunities, including:

  • Accelerating Cloud Adoption: As enterprises utilize the cloud and SD-WAN technology for enhanced connectivity, cybersecurity risks increase. Therefore, vendors and solution providers stand to reap benefits by providing robust solutions that ensure high network performance with perimeter protection.
  • Leveraging existing security solutions: Cybersecurity vendors with network security solutions can consider expanding their integrated firewall solutions and intrusion detection and prevention systems to cover SD-WAN environments.
  • Increasing opportunities for managed service providers: Enterprises are expected to increasingly outsource the monitoring and maintenance of their secure SD-WAN environment, therefore more managed service providers are expected to join the market to help enterprises manage their Secure SD-WAN.

Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Secure SD-WAN Market, 2020 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Secure SD-WAN Market, 2020
