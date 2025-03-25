Secure Schools introduces cyber score: a free-to-use scoring system for schools to measure their cybersecurity posture

NEWMARKET, England, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Schools has launched cyber score, a groundbreaking, free-to-use tool designed to help schools measure, benchmark, and improve their cybersecurity posture. Cyber score is designed to help schools benchmark, improve, and better protect against common cybersecurity threats by answering simple one-click statements to calculate their cyber score, built around leading cybersecurity standards.

Cybersecurity challenges in education



Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting schools worldwide, leading to data breaches, ransomware attacks, and disruptions to teaching and learning. Many educational institutions struggle to navigate complex cybersecurity requirements due to limited resources and specialist expertise. Cyber score addresses these challenges by offering a straightforward, structured self-assessment and coaching framework tailored to schools.

"Schools increasingly rely on tech to process the data they need to be operational - and sometimes that's as crucial as keeping the doors open and children safe. Cyber score is our commitment to making cybersecurity effortless, accessible, and actionable for every school. We believe a cyber-attack should never disrupt a child's education. With cyber score, schools now have a clear way to benchmark, improve, and reduce their cybersecurity risks."

- Paul Alberry, Secure Schools Co-Founder & CEO

Built for schools, designed around standards they already need to meet



Unlike generic cybersecurity tools, cyber score is designed for schools and non-cyber experts, providing clear, easy-to-understand insights for school business managers, school leaders, governors, IT managers, and multi-academy trust leaders. By answering a series of one-click statements, schools receive a detailed report highlighting areas of strength and priority actions for improvement.

Cyber score offers guidance aligned with national and regional cybersecurity standards, helping schools comply with regulatory requirements. At launch, cyber score will be the only way to track your school against the DfE cyber security standards and RPA. After the launch, we will add further achievement tracks, including the UK's Cyber Essentials, Australia's Essential Eight, the United States-led global NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and many more.

Cyber Score is a free and accessible tool designed to help every school, regardless of size or resources, improve its cybersecurity posture.

Self-paced and easy to use. Schools can complete their cyber score journey at their own pace, making cybersecurity more manageable.

Benchmarking and best practices. Schools can compare their cybersecurity posture against peers and industry standards, identifying the highest-impact improvements.

Built on expertise and collaboration. Secure Schools has been at the forefront of education cybersecurity since 2018, working closely with hundreds of schools to understand their unique challenges. Cyber score results from this expertise, offering a refined and accessible approach to school cybersecurity auditing. By removing ambiguity, and providing clear, actionable steps, cyber score enables schools to take control of their cybersecurity journey without requiring deep technical knowledge.

A clear call to action for schools. Secure Schools urges all schools and trusts to strengthen their cyber resilience proactively. Cyber Score provides an essential first step toward building a safer digital learning environment for students and staff.

For more information or to start using cyber score today, visit: www.secureschools.com/cyberscore.

