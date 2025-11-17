Secure Remote Printing of Spare Parts for the Oil and Gas Industry: Assembrix, HP, Sparely, and Korall Engineering Complete Global Series

Innovation and Scalability: Global Secure Printing Series

Over the course of the series, certified polymer spare parts were printed at several HP partner sites using HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) systems integrated with the Assembrix software platform. Printed parts included a series of polymer valve handwheels, designed by Korall Engineering for oil and gas service, enabling manual operation of non-critical valves on ships and offshore platforms. Korall, in collaboration with DNV, is qualifying a range of HP 3D High Reusability PA12 materials, marking the first additive manufacturing polymers to be qualified for offshore applications. The resulting designs offer corrosion resistance and long-term durability in harsh environments while minimizing material use, weight, and production lead time.

Each build was encrypted, remotely managed, and monitored in real time, validating the repeatability, traceability, and security of the process. The Assembrix platform provides a secure digital framework that encrypts and controls every stage of printing production, ensuring full protection of sensitive build files. Arvind Rangarajan, Global Head Product and Strategy at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, remarked that this collaboration represents the next step toward globally connected, data-driven production. This integration marks a new era of secure remote additive manufacturing, enabling customers to confidently adopt remote production with full assurance of intellectual property protection.

This achievement validated the strength and reliability of secure distributed production across all sites, confirming that global consistency and data protection can coexist within one integrated workflow. Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix, stated:"The series demonstrated that identical parts can be produced across regions without compromising integrity, proving that secure, scalable distributed manufacturing is now an industrial reality."

Economic Value: Efficiency, Continuity, and Sustainability

For oil and gas operators, every hour of downtime means lost production and revenue. With this secure distributed data-driven manufacturing model, certified parts can now be supplied in days instead of months, reducing lead times, logistics costs, and the need for large inventories. The approach enhances operational agility by connecting digital designs directly to certified local production, creating a secure and flexible supply ecosystem. Bernhard van Riessen, CEO of Sparely, commented:"This collaboration proves that secure digital manufacturing can be both scalable and practical for the oil and gas sector."

Localized production also drives sustainability by reducing transport emissions, material waste, and overproduction. It enables oil and gas companies to move toward on-demand, low-carbon manufacturing while minimizing environmental impact and capital lock-in.

Setting a New Industrial Standard

Together, the partners are setting a new benchmark for how additive manufacturing connects design, certification, and production in a secure global network. Additive manufacturing is evolving from a localized process into a globally connected infrastructure. Bruno Maffei, CEO of Korall Engineering, commented: "By combining Assembrix's secure digital workflow, HP's production consistency, Sparely's global production network, and our qualified family of specialized designs, we demonstrated that essential components can now be produced safely and locally, ready for certified field use." The collaboration between Assembrix, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, Sparely, and Korall Engineering shows that distributed AM is no longer an experimental concept; it is a secure, data-driven manufacturing reality ready to serve critical industries worldwide.

