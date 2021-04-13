Secure Identity Alliance highlights the changing face of identity management in new report

"Before Covid-19 took hold, international passenger volumes were set to double over the next 20 years," explains Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Board at SIA. "While it may be some time before we see a return to those pre-pandemic levels, demand will inevitably surge again. When it does, border authorities will once again need to address the dual challenge of safeguarding their country whilst also ensuring that global travel remains as convenient and accessible as possible."

In addition to the major drivers shaping the future of the border control space, the new SIA report looks at the vital - and complex - role played by identity management. Highlighting some of the evolutionary technologies available to policy makers and border authorities both now and in the future, Strong Identity, Strong Borders offers detailed guidance across fields including automation, biometrics, mobile solutions, and more.

"While there is no universal framework for success in border control," says Michael Brandau, Chair of the Borders Working Group of the SIA, "there are certain processes and considerations that can help to ensure that any authority is as well prepared as possible. One of the things that we want to highlight through this report is that while every country's border control needs are unique, continued innovation means that there are an ever-increasing number of solutions to those challenges."

Strong Identity, Strong Borders brings those solutions to life in the form of case studies from around the world, demonstrating the breadth and variety of identity management techniques now in operation. Examples range from high-speed facial matching and feedback, through to fully automated e-gates capable of processing tens of thousands of travellers in a 24-hour period.

The full Strong Identity, Strong Borders report can be downloaded from the SIA website here, and the themes outlined within will be discussed in depth at a free webinar running at 14:30 BST / 15:30 CET / 09:30 EDT on Tuesday 13th April 2021. (Replay available)

Download the new report in English here

Télécharger le rapport en français ici

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal and digital identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for identity systems.

Its Board Members are IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Thales and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.

