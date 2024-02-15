Secure Access Services Edge Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2032 at 23.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Del., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in the integration of regulatory and data protection laws and a rise in demand for security services are expected to drive the global secure access services edge market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Secure Access Services Edge Market by Offering (Network as a Service and Security as a Service), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs) and Application (Government, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, IT and ITeS and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the secure access services edge industry generated $1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $12.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The notable factors positively affecting the secure access services edge market include an increase in the integration of regulatory and data protection laws and a rise in demand for security services. However, the lack of awareness about security services among enterprises and the high cost of implementation hinder market growth. However, the surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions offers lucrative opportunities for market players.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A297765

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 $12.1 Billion CAGR 23.6 % Segments covered Offering, Organization Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in the integration of regulatory and data protection laws Rise in demand for security services Opportunity Surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions Restraints Lack of awareness about security services among enterprises High cost of implementation

Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-access-services-edge-market/purchase-options

The security as a service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on offering, the security as a service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the secure access services edge market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization, one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the secure access services edge market.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the secure access services edge market revenue, owing to the growing demand for secure access services edge for cloud-based services in these enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to these organizations.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the secure access services edge market revenue, owing to increase in the adoption of digital solutions in the BFSI sector has led to the development of completely advanced programs that adhere to the maintenance of security systems, which further contribute the global market growth in this sector. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to manufacturing industries.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the secure access services edge market revenue. The increase in the usage of secure access services edge to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, MEA is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE are at the forefront, in embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A297765

Leading Market Players: -

McAfee

Netskope

Palo Alto Networks

Cato Networks

VMware

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zscaler

Versa Networks

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the secure access services edge market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg