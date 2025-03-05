Securden partners with Bulwark Distribution, eyes rapid expansion in the Middle East

The partnership aims to address the rising demand for effective, user-friendly PAM solutions in the region and enhance Securden's footprint in the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc ., recognized as one of the top 150 fastest-growing cybersecurity companies worldwide, has announced a partnership with Bulwark Distribution FZCO , a leading value-added distributor (VAD) specializing in cybersecurity in the Middle East. With this partnership, Securden aims to significantly expand the reach of its innovative privileged access and identity security solutions to a wider customer base in the region.

Headquartered in Dubai and having offices across the GCC, Bulwark is one of the top VADs in the cybersecurity segment. Currently celebrating its silver jubilee year of operations, Bulwark works with a broad network of over 750 channel partners, delivering top-tier security solutions and technologies to enterprises, businesses, and government entities.

Based in Delaware, United States, Securden offers a comprehensive suite of products for privileged access management and identity security. Its flagship offering, the Unified PAM platform, provides end-to-end privileged access management in a single package and offers protection for both human and non-human identities.

Available in on-premises, self-hosted, SaaS, and multi-tenant deployment models, Securden products are trusted by SMBs and Enterprises worldwide, including large financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies.

"We're excited to partner with Securden," said Jose Menacherry, Managing Director at Bulwark Technologies. "This collaboration allows us to strengthen our security portfolio and better serve our customers' needs for faster, more accurate threat protection."

"This partnership with Bulwark, a respected distributor with a proven track record, marks a significant step in our mission to deliver a modern yet simple PAM solution at affordable prices to a wide customer base in the Middle East, said Bala Venkatramani, co-founder and CEO of Securden, Inc. "By combining our expertise in identity security with Bulwark's extensive network, expertise and reputation, Securden aims to address the growing demand for effective PAM solutions in the region, better serve our customers, and enhance our footprint."

Under the distribution agreement, Bulwark will promote and distribute Securden's suite of products in the entire Middle East market.

For more information about Securden and Bulwark, please visit: https://www.securden.com and https://www.bulwark.biz

About Securden

Securden is a leading provider of privileged access governance and identity security solutions that uniquely combine the zero-trust architecture's critical security principles, least privilege enforcement, and continuous risk assessment to prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation, and insider exploitation. Securden products ( Password Vault for Enterprises , Unified PAM , Endpoint Privilege Manager , Vendor PAM and Unified PAM MSP ) have been designed for security and scalability and are trusted by organizations of all types and sizes, including large banking and financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.securden.com/ .

About Bulwark Distribution FZCO

Bulwark Distribution is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region & India. Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 25+ technology vendors and works with more than 750+ partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the region. Customers from various sectors including Banking & Finance, Government, Oil & gas, Manufacturing, retail chain, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit https://www.bulwark.biz .

