Sectra's Annual General Meeting 2024--resolution passed on share redemption program

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECTB) was held on September 10, 2024. Among other resolutions, the AGM resolved to transfer SEK 1.10 per share to the shareholders through a share redemption program.

Share redemption program 2024

The AGM resolved to transfer SEK 1.10 per share to the shareholders through a share redemption program. Adjusted for the company's holding of treasury shares, the total redemption amount will be a maximum of SEK 211.9 million. The redemption procedure will take place automatically, meaning that no action is required on the part of the shareholders.

It will be possible to trade in Class B redemption shares (ISIN: SE…) on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Timetable for the redemption procedure:

Oct 4 : Final day of trading in the Sectra share, including rights to redemption shares.

: Final day of trading in the Sectra share, including rights to redemption shares. Oct 7 : First day of trading in the Sectra share, excluding rights to redemption shares.

: First day of trading in the Sectra share, excluding rights to redemption shares. Oct 8 : Record date for the share split in the redemption process. Each share is split into one redemption share and one common share.

: Record date for the share split in the redemption process. Each share is split into one redemption share and one common share. Oct 9–18: Trading in redemption shares.

Oct 22 : Record date to revoke redemption shares.

: Record date to revoke redemption shares. Oct 25 : Preliminary date for payment of redemption settlement from Euroclear Sweden.

For information about the redemption procedure, visit https://investor.sectra.com/redemption2024.

Performance based incentive program LTIP 2024

The AGM resolved on a long-term performance-based incentive program, LTIP 2024, which is to apply to a maximum of 1,400 employees in the Sectra Group. In brief, the program entails that employees who meet the requirements of LTIP 2024 will be allotted a determined number of share grants, whereby one share grant entitles the holder to receive one Class B share (performance share) free of charge after five years provided that the given performance conditions are met. In order to carry out the program and hedging measures, the AGM resolved on the following:

To authorize the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2025 AGM, to increase the company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 200 000 through the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 Class C shares. The aim of the authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in carrying out the share issue is to ensure delivery of the shares to LTIP 2024 participants and to cover any social security expenses related to the program.

000 through the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 Class C shares. The aim of the authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in carrying out the share issue is to ensure delivery of the shares to LTIP 2024 participants and to cover any social security expenses related to the program. To allow the new shares to be subscribed for at a subscription price corresponding to the quotient value by a bank with which the company signs a cooperation agreement in order to facilitate the delivery of performance shares and the financing of costs for social security contributions as a result of the incentive program. Payment is to be made in cash.

To authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or more occasions until the 2025 AGM, on the repurchase of all Class C shares at a price corresponding to the share's quotient value.

That a maximum of 780,000 Class B shares (after conversion from Class C shares) may be transferred to participants in LTIP 2024 and a maximum of 220,000 Class B shares may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm, including by means of a financial intermediary, at a price per share that is within the registered range of share prices at the particular time, to finance the costs for social security contributions in accordance with the conditions of LTIP 2024.

Other AGM resolutions

The AGM also adopted the following resolutions:

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted, and it was resolved that the company's profit was to be carried forward. The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Payment of fees amounting to SEK 330,000 to external members of the Board and SEK 660,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 165,000 to deputies. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to SEK 70,000 are to be paid to external members of the Board and SEK 140,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, fees amounting to SEK 30,000 are to be paid to external members. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts.

to external members of the Board and to the Chairman of the Board and to deputies. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to are to be paid to external members of the Board and to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, fees amounting to are to be paid to external members. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts. Jan-Olof Brüer, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Torbjörn Kronander, Anders Persson , Tomas Puusepp , Fredrik Robertsson, and Ulrika Unell were re-elected as Board members. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Joel Kronander and Michael Brüer were elected as deputies.

, , Fredrik Robertsson, and were re-elected as Board members. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. and Michael Brüer were elected as deputies. Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as the company's auditor with Andreas Troberg as Auditor in Charge.

as Auditor in Charge. The Remuneration Report presented for the 2023/2024 fiscal year was approved.

To authorize the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2025 AGM, to decide on the issue of not more than 18,500,000 new Class B shares for consideration in the form of a cash payment, offsetting of debt or contribution in kind, whereby payment through offsetting of debt may deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The intention is to enable newly issued shares to be used in conjunction with acquisitions of companies or operations, in full or in part, as well as in conjunction with market investments.

To authorize the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2025 AGM, to make decisions on the acquisition and divestment of all of the company's treasury shares. A condition for the authorization is that the company's holding of treasury shares at no time exceeds 10% of all shares in the company, including such shares that are acquired for the fulfillment of incentive programs.

The resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals to the AGM that are available on https://investor.sectra.com/agm2024.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:20 p.m. CEST on September 10, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

