Sectra speeds up clinical use of AI -- digital pathology apps now available in marketplace

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) expands its AI marketplace with digital pathology. In addition to radiology, customers can now see AI applications for digital pathology that can be integrated into existing diagnostic workflows to assist pathologists with accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancers.

"Adopting AI into clinical practice can improve performance and quality in digital pathology workflows, creating an impact for pathologists in their daily work. With AI-powered workflows in digital pathology, pathologists can focus on the challenging tasks, and let AI take care of those that require more labor. A key to achieving this is to ensure that the AI applications can be seamlessly integrated into the existing workflow," says Elin Kindberg, Global Product Manager Digital Pathology at Sectra.

The AI marketplace, Sectra Amplifier Marketplace, aims to accelerate the adoption of AI into clinical practice. The AI applications available in the store can be integrated with Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, providing the potential for greater workflow efficiency and value for the end-users.

"Sectra has a long tradition of providing customers with solutions that result in more effective patient care. The goal is the same with AI. Our approach is to give healthcare providers the freedom of choice when purchasing applications, avoiding vendor lock-in, minimizing operational tasks, and selecting the applications that fit best for their organization's needs. With our joint marketplace for digital pathology and radiology and the ambition to add other areas in the future, we are at the forefront of making AI available in healthcare," says Nynke Breimer, Global Product Manager Radiology AI and Amplifier Marketplace at Sectra.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra



Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

