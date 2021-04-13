Sectra's VNA and universal viewer for all enterprise imaging selected by UC Health in the US

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has contracted with the University of California Health (UC Health) to provide the Sectra VNA, universal viewer, and worklist manager to its academic medical centers. UC San Diego Health is the first of the UC Health campuses to order and deploy the Sectra Enterprise Imaging solution of which Sectra will be the cross-departmental workflow engine and long-term archive for all imaging. Additionally, all breast radiologists, surgeons, pathologists, and orthopedists will utilize Sectra for viewing, diagnostics, surgical planning, and collaboration.

UC San Diego Health is one of six academic medical centers that comprise UC Health. They maintain a regional strategy with three hospitals as well as primary and urgent care clinics located throughout the San Diego region. UC Health provides care for 1.8 million patients each year.

"Sectra installed its Breast Imaging solution at UC San Diego Health several years ago and our organizations have developed a strong, trusted relationship. This new contract extends Sectra's solution, enterprise-wide, to support other clinical imaging areas and serve as the backbone for image management and archive across the Health System. We will interface with multiple third parties to deliver a seamless, highly integrated solution," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

The contract, signed in March, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows for an efficient means of scaling the system as volumes grow and easy expansion into other specialties and new functionality, as it becomes available.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

