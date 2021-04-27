Sectra's digital pathology solution chosen by US healthcare provider for primary diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the digital pathology module of its enterprise imaging solution at Baylor College of Medicine to provide primary diagnostics and archiving of pathology images for the Texas Medical Center in Houston, a large geography of rural Texas, and worldwide through their Global Outreach program.

"Sectra and Baylor College of Medicine have a shared vision of providing digital pathology services without geographic limitations," says Vice President of Sales at Sectra Inc, Anthony Grise. "The deployment of Sectra's digital pathology solution will allow the Baylor Department of Pathology to extend its clinical excellence to rural and underserved areas, both domestically and abroad. This new state of the art technology will be a great benefit to patients, providing world-class diagnostics to these areas."

Glass slides will be scanned and sent to the Sectra Digital Pathology Solution for interpretation, diagnosis, sharing, collaboration, and archiving. Sectra will provide integration to Baylor's laboratory information system.

The Pathology Chair Martin Matzuk, M.D., Ph.D., and Vice Chair and Pathology Professor Francis Gannon, M.D., lead the Department's clinical pathology practice, Community Pathology Associates (CPA). Through CPA, Baylor Pathology faculty staff 43 regional hospitals and surgery centers at Texas Medical Center and across the state, providing unmatched clinical pathology services to an area stretching over 190,000 square miles.

The contract, signed in April 2021, provides imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows access to new functionality as it becomes available and the ability to easily expand the solution, as volumes grow.

Digital pathology is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs. Since the launch of Sectra's digital pathology solution in 2015, it has grown to support full-scale primary diagnostics at large healthcare providers worldwide to improve cancer diagnostics. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution-chosen-by-us-healthcare-provider-for-primary-diagnostics,c3332500

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution,c2904852 Sectra's digital pathology solution

SOURCE Sectra