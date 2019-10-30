Sectra Highlights Amplified Radiology Efficiency at RSNA 2019

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In booth #6113 at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase its complete enterprise imaging offering-including the latest advancements within AI and workflow orchestration-that empowers radiologists to accomplish more in less time.

"New technology and ways of thinking are reshaping the imaging landscape, enabling healthcare providers equipped with the right technology and skills to compete not only on price, but on the value and level of service they provide," says Fredrik Gustavsson, Sectra Chief Technology Officer. "At RSNA 2019, we will discuss and demonstrate how our solutions and most recent innovations can help tackle the growing pressure in radiology by improving radiologists' work-life balance and helping them become more efficient. We look forward to welcoming customers and partners, old and new, to our booth."

In early October, Sectra published The radiologist's handbook for future excellence 2020: 4 technologies to amplify success, providing guidance on key technologies within four areas that will enhance radiologists' skills, scope and ability to cope with future demands and to spend their time more wisely. These technology areas-workflow orchestration, artificial intelligence (AI), multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) and cross-discipline collaboration with pathology-will be in the spotlight at Sectra's booth at RSNA 2019, where visitors can see and experience some of the new technology mentioned in this handbook in action.

At the booth, visitors will also learn more about Sectra's scalable and comprehensive enterprise imaging solution, which includes its VNA and `Best-in-KLAS'-awarded PACS for radiology, pathology and cardiology at its core. The solution integrates seamlessly with the most common EMRs and is equipped with efficient and accurate clinical tools proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration.

Highlights and news in Sectra's booth #6113 at RSNA

In the AI-focus showcase and discussion area, visitors can experience and dig deeper into:

How Sectra's unified diagnostic workspace with integrated and native tools can enhance both the diagnostic workflow and reports.

The development of a marketplace for AI applications tightly integrated with the Sectra PACS workflow-aiming to accelerate and facilitate adoption of AI innovations in radiology.

New capabilities in AI-based assistance in lesion detection and quantifications, proven with a verification workflow.

Discover Sectra's latest additions and developments with smart and integrated workflow orchestration to enable optimization of the diagnostic workflow and productivity, including:

Real-time analytics and customizable dashboards, providing insights to balance workloads and increase result output.

Exceed expectations of referring physicians and improve patient satisfaction with a clear visual overview to easier meet and surpass service level agreements (SLAs).

Allocation of the right exam to the right radiologist at the right time to improve the balance in utilization of sub-specialists.

AI-assisted triaging of exams to review acute cases first.

A wide range of sought-after capabilities as well as new features, tools and enhancements across the complete product portfolio will be showcased, including:

At each radiologist's fingertips, essential clinical information from the EMR is directly embedded into the diagnostic workstation (e.g. via FHIR).

A faster reporting workflow with new functionality for versatile and customizable structured report template usage, including the possibility to use logics and streamline editing for the radiologist.

Discover the future of tumor boards, enabled by a shared imaging solution with pathology and utilizing integrated diagnostics abilities when preparing, running, and following up on cases.

Learn how `security by design' and Sectra's unique in-house expertise in cybersecurity strengthens efficient radiology workflows without compromising patient integrity and safety.

Native tools to increase efficiency in diagnostics using mpMRI for breast imaging cases.

Improved reading efficiency in breast screening workflows, with easier image navigation and boosted performance for even faster reading of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) studies.

Advanced tools and measurements in 2D and 3D for increased efficiency and precision in MSK radiology, including a new, specialized tool for femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) assessment with speedy access to accurate angles in 3D, such as Alpha and Beta.

