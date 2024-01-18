Secretariat Adds Senior Investigations and Regulatory Advisory Team in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Secretariat, the global disputes, economics, and expert witness advisory firm, announces the expansion of our Dubai office by establishing a new team focused on global investigations and compliance services. The team is led by the recent additions of recognized global experts Bhavin Shah, Stephen Millington, and May Mhanna, each joining as a Managing Director.

Bhavin Shah's career spans more than 20 years, helping clients navigate intricate legal matters, conduct multi-jurisdictional investigations, steer regulatory negotiations, manage crises, and implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) strategies. His global experience includes working with Boards of Directors, CXOs, government regulators, and leading law firms that span multiple industries, including financial services, sovereign wealth funds, public sector entities, and governmental institutions. He has advised on high-profile corporate failures, enforcement actions, regulatory monitorships, and regulatory remediation plans for well-known global brands and financial institutions.

Stephen Millington is an expert in forensic accounting, financial investigations, and disputes with more than 20 years of experience. Working internationally throughout his career, including being based in the Middle East for more than a decade, he has led numerous cross-border investigations requiring the unraveling of complex structures and transactions, including tracing those transactions through multiple entities and jurisdictions. He has advised executives, Boards of Directors, regulators, and government bodies on the best strategies for approaching these investigations and recovering funds. Having worked across a range of industries he is known for his methodical approach to solving complex financial problems, achieving effective resolutions, and recovering funds.

May Mhanna brings more than 17 years of experience advising clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region on financial and operational engagements. Her expertise spans a range of clients, including governmental bodies and national and multinational enterprises, predominantly within financial services and public sectors. Her expertise covers forensic investigations and monitorships, crisis management and special situations, large-scale remediation reviews, financial crimes and anti-money laundering (AML), corporate strategy, and public policy advisory.

"The addition of this distinguished and talented team is a natural expansion of our ability to address clients' complex risk, regulatory, and legal challenges with world-class investigative and compliance skills that span industries and geographies," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "Each team member is a trusted advisor to their renowned law firm, corporate, and institutional clients, adding great depth to the dynamic talent we have at Secretariat."

Speaking on behalf of the team, Managing Director Bhavin Shah says, "Secretariat's stellar reputation and multidisciplinary capabilities are second to none. The firm is the ideal platform for us as we expand how we help clients address the high-stakes investigative and regulatory matters they face daily." Managing Director Stephen Millington adds, "The opportunities for our team to put their expertise to work and grow their careers are endless with Secretariat. We are excited to help the firm grow in the MENA region and beyond."

The team will operate from a new office located in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) at Unit 1207, Index Tower.

About Secretariat

Secretariat experts are trusted in the highest-stakes legal, risk, and regulatory matters around the world. With nearly 500 professionals located in key commercial and arbitration centers, renowned law firms, leading corporations, and influential institutions rely on our disputes, economics, forensics, and data analytics expertise to answer complex business and legal challenges with clarity and confidence. Learn more at www.secretariat-intl.com.

