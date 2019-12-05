Secret Career App MeetFrank Raises €1.5M to Tear Down International Borders for Global Talent

MeetFrank launches new "relocation without location" feature for app to help global talent relocate and find new, fulfilling opportunities abroad.

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret career app startup MeetFrank today announced its closure of a €1.5M funding round led by investors Karma.vc, Enern VC, Change Ventures, and Hummingbird. MeetFrank will use the capital to launch its new "relocation without location" feature that opens up international borders and helps global talent relocate for work.

The demand for talent is not being met on a global scale. According to research by HAYS, talent mismatches - the gap between skills employers are seeking and the skills available among job applicants - is increasing and could significantly thwart business growth.

MeetFrank's secret career app, a machine learning and chatbot combo that anonymously matches companies with top talent based on data such as salary expectations, skill set and experience, is helping to solve the mismatch problem with its new "relocation without location" app feature. MeetFrank's philosophy is that aspiration, not location, is essential for attracting the best talent. Applicants can now easily discover new opportunities abroad, and companies get talent that best aligns with their job requirements from outside of their local talent pool.

"Talent is willing to move for the right opportunity, but in most cases, the right opportunity never arises. Job opportunities outside your ecosystem are often inaccessible and global talent doesn't know what their global options are. Additionally, great companies miss out on the best people because they don't know how to reach them," says MeetFrank CEO Kaarel Holm. "We want to match people to the companies that align with their views, values, and aspirations. Currently, the global talent pool is too biased towards location instead of attracting the best talent," he continues.

Users are not required to provide their real name or any other identifying personal information in order to get matches with potential positions. The company aims to otherwise bring transparency to the job market with explicit salary offers and by helping passive job seekers assess their employment options without alerting their current bosses to their job search.

"MeetFrank has built an amazing platform that we believe will fundamentally change the way talent relocates and acquires work around the world. Employers will be able to find candidates across functions and geographies on a single platform that will become mission-critical in attracting talent," says Filip Popovic, Principal at Enern VC. "We chose to invest in MeetFrank because they have a great team, the capability to build further traction, and they are on the cutting edge of technology to disrupt the recruitment process globally," Filip Popovic continues.

To date, MeetFrank has raised €2.45M in total funding and currently has over 265,000 users, with its largest markets being Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany. Founded in 2017, MeetFrank has achieved hockey stick growth in local job markets and now aims to become the go-to talent-focused global job marketplace.

MeetFrank aims to democratize the job market. Our secret career app tells you who wants to hire you and how much they are willing to pay. For jobseekers, the service is completely anonymous - the employer does not receive the applicant's personal information unless they declare interest in the job. The app also shows the average salary of jobs that directly match the jobseekers profile.

MeetFrank was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with an office in Helsinki. The app has over 265,000 users worldwide. The service was launched as the official recruitment platform for Slush 2017. Companies who have used the recruitment service include Futurice, Wolt, Accenture, Smartly and Bolt. For more information, visit www.meetfrank.com.

