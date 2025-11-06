Secondary Immunodeficiencies in the spotlight at IPIC 2025: Kedrion champions innovation and patient care

CASTELVECCHIO PASCOLI, Italy, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived therapies, announces its participation at the International Primary Immunodeficiencies Congress (IPIC) 2025, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic, from November 5–7, 2025. This year, Kedrion hosts a dedicated Satellite Symposium, "Secondary Immunodeficiencies in Hematologic Malignancies: A Growing Area of Interest," shining a spotlight on one of the most pressing and evolving topics in Immunology.

The Symposium, scheduled for today, opens with an introduction by Dr. Fabian Peissker, Medical Affairs at Kedrion, and features leading experts: Prof. Hermann Wolf (Sigmund Freud University, Vienna, Austria) and Dr. Federica Pulvirenti (Policlinico Umberto I, Rome, Italy), who will address the challenges and advances in diagnosing and managing Secondary Immunodeficiencies (SIDs) in patients with hematologic malignancies. The session includes real-world clinical experiences and an interactive Q&A, offering practical insights for clinicians and researchers.

Secondary Immunodeficiencies, particularly in patients with B-cell hematological malignancies, represent a significant clinical challenge due to their complex pathogenesis and the increased risk of life-threatening infections. Advances in cancer therapies have improved survival, but complications, in particular Hypogammaglobulinemia and infections, can compromise treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. Early diagnosis and appropriate management, including Immunoglobulin replacement therapy, are critical to improving patient care and reducing infection-related complications.

Kedrion's participation at IPIC 2025 underscores its commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering collaboration with the medical and scientific community with an increasing focus on Secondary Immunodeficiencies. By sponsoring a dedicated Symposium on SIDs in hematologic malignancies, Kedrion is demonstrating its growing engagement in this important and evolving field.

In addition to the Symposium, Kedrion has a strong presence with a booth, three scientific poster sessions, and international delegates, reinforcing its dedication to innovation in Immunodeficiency care. The poster sessions, developed with leading experts and including collaboration with Patient Advocacy Groups, showcase latest scientific insights and research impact. At the booth, a Medical Information Corner offers participants direct access to Kedrion's medical and scientific experts, creating a valuable hub for information and discussion throughout the Congress.

"There are still many unknowns in the complex interplay between Primary and Secondary Immunodeficiencies," clarified Roberto Crea, Therapeutic Area Lead Immunology at Kedrion, "and research is needed to better understand how these conditions interact and influence each other, and better support patients care. Kedrion is making significant efforts to expand knowledge in this area and to foster interaction among the various specialists involved in the care of SIDs patients. Our priorities include raising awareness of these conditions and of the necessity for shared guidelines to identify patient needs, and promoting collaboration among all stakeholders in the healthcare system. Only by working together can we improve outcomes and quality of life for people living with these diseases."

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Martine Pergent, President of IPOPI (the International Patient Organization for Primary Immunodeficiencies), emphasizes the value of leveraging expertise across the Immunodeficiency spectrum to address the needs of patients with SIDs.

"Primary Immunodeficiencies (PIDs) are no longer defined by infections alone," explained Martine Pergent, "but represent a broader spectrum of conditions with complex, overlapping clinical features. It is natural for us to also address Secondary Immunodeficiencies, as our experience in managing chronic diseases and preventing infections in the PID field is incredibly valuable to address the needs for SIDs patients. Closer collaboration is now needed to engage new medical experts including importantly haematologists managing SIDs, to build bridges with those treating PIDs, to improve the long-term management and quality of life of these patients, and to collect real-world data that truly reflect their situation and needs."

IPIC is a premier international, multi-disciplinary congress focused on Primary Immunodeficiencies (PIDs)/inborn errors of immunity with a patient-centered approach. The 2025 edition is welcoming over 900 participants from more than 70 countries, offering a unique platform for scientific exchange and collaboration.

The Kedrion-sponsored Satellite Symposium is open to all IPIC participants, offering an opportunity to explore the latest developments in SIDs. Throughout the Congress, scientific information and expert insights will also be available at Kedrion's booth (#17), where attendees can learn more about advances in Immunodeficiency management and connect with leading experts in the field.

