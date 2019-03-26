Second XCMG Cup Celebrates Innovation and Green, Sustainable Solutions.

The second XCMG Cup received 200 projects from 800 contestants who come from eight countries and regions including Mainland China, Macau, Canada, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Bangladesh and Russia.

"By inviting the bright talent from universities and institutions worldwide, the XCMG Cup has created a new R&D model that aims to solve difficult problems in the industry. It's not only a competition, but a path towards better and sustainable development, and the contestants have surprised us with creative ideas that can be applied practically," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

In addition to financial awards, the first- and second-place winners will have the opportunity to study at XCMG's overseas offices in Europe and the Red Dot Design Museum. Winners who meet the basic requirements may also receive job offers at XCMG. The projects can also be submitted to the China Good Design and Red Star Design awards.

"As the Chinese machinery and equipment industry advances to high-end products and markets, XCMG's goal is to climb the Everest of the construction machinery industry, which requires innovation, green and energy-saving technologies as well as developing smart manufacturing to embrace the new opportunities across the industrial chain," noted Wang.

Many concepts and creative ideas from the previous competition have been applied in current product design and development, including a compact low-noise, high-efficacy fan project from the first XCMG Cup that has been manufactured by XCMG.

The XCMG Cup is one of XCMG's 14 precisely positioned global public welfare projects that focus on green and environmentally-friendly technologies as well as encouraging young talent to push forward the sustainable development of the industry.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841271/XCMG.jpg

SOURCE XCMG