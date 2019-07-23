Second Quarter 2019 Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Fall 2.2 Percent from First Quarter Levels

MILPITAS, California, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments totaled 2,983 million square inches in the second quarter of 2019, down 2.2 percent from the 3,051 million square inches shipped in the first quarter of the year and 5.6 percent lower than shipments during the same period in 2018, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

"Global silicon wafer shipments are being impacted by the same headwinds that are facing the broader industry," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering of Shin Etsu Handotai America. "While shipment area growth is currently subdued, the long-term outlook for the industry remains positive."

Silicon Area Shipment Trends - Semiconductor applications only

Millions of Square Inches

4Q2017 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 Total 2,977 3,084 3,160 3,255 3,234 3,051 2,983 Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), Jul 2019

All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers, such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which, in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi, etc.). The purpose of the SMG is to facilitate collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.

More information on the SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics are available on the SEMI website.

