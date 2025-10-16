Second Nature Secures $22M Series B to Future-Proof Sales and Service Teams for the AI Era

Second Nature's next generation AI-based training solution is set to build on existing success with major brands such as Oracle, Zoom, Adobe, Teleperformance and Check Point

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature, the sales and service AI roleplay platform, has announced today a Series B funding round of $22m, led by Sienna VC and supported by Bright Pixel, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen, Signals VC, and Zoom, which is also a customer. Building on notable industry recognition such as selection by Open AI during its beta stage, the company co-founded by a former Facebook lead engineer and a Kaltura senior executive will use the funding to expand its operations and further refine its industry-leading AI sales training technology.

Second Nature Announces Series B Funding Round

Second Nature creates a data model of each company's sales and service playbook by analyzing recorded calls, marketing collateral, scripts, and other customer-facing materials. From this, it generates a library of AI-driven roleplays that mirror the most common scenarios teams encounter. These roleplays enable realistic practice with AI-powered avatars that can simulate objections, challenges, and diverse customer responses. After each conversation, the system provides targeted feedback against customizable performance metrics. Highly scalable and quick to deploy, customers can build their first AI roleplays within an hour of onboarding, with support for more than 20 languages, multiple scenarios, and a range of conversational moods.

With businesses incorporating AI into more functions than ever before, sales is one area doubling down on AI to find that edge. McKinsey highlighted that companies which invest in AI enjoy a revenue uplift of up to 15% and a sales ROI increase of up to 20%, underscoring the huge potential for high-impact, AI-driven tools in this arena. Through its interactive, sophisticated AI-powered roleplaying simulation, Second Nature has consistently demonstrated how it is transforming sales and service performance, meeting and surpassing industry expectations.

Across its portfolio of major brands and household names including the likes of Zoom, Oracle, Adobe, Teleperformance and Check Point among others, sales increased by over 20% following an average of only 30 minutes practicing per trainee with Second Nature. Likewise, onboarding time decreased substantially - in some cases shaving three weeks off a typical nine week process.

Ariel Hitron, Co-Founder and CEO at Second Nature said, "The introduction of AI is rapidly changing the playbook for sales, service, customer-facing, and go-to-market teams. From Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing startups, companies use Second Nature to help their teams adapt to this new reality, onboarding faster, improving performance, and rolling out new product messages more effectively. As a leader in this space, this new funding enables us to accelerate and expand our product and technology innovation, seamlessly integrating personalized AI training, coaching, and certification into the workflow of any team."

Second Nature has been deployed across a range of industries, from HR to education, healthcare to waste management, and is applicable to any customer facing setting. Its success has already been demonstrated with customers such as insurance marketplace GoHealth, with reported onboarding time being down by 33%, as sales increased by more than 20%. While video conferencing leader Zoom saw opportunities increase from 2.78 per month to over 6, while experiencing a 100% sales employee participation rate.

"Second Nature is setting the standard for AI roleplay training. Their platform helps sales teams practice, improve, and perform faster and at scale. This foundation puts them in a strong position to execute on a long-term vision: delivering the next generation of AI Sales Agents, the next big pillar in modern go-to-market strategy. We are proud to back Ariel, Alon, and their team, for the precision, impact, and long-term value they bring," said Mikaël Pereira, Partner at Sienna VC

"Second Nature is an innovator, pioneering the AI role-play market. In 2019 we made our initial investment, and since then have seen how Second Nature is continuously transforming AI role-play technology into real, quantifiable business impacts for leading global enterprises. Our continued support highlights our confidence in the growing market and in Second Nature's ability to maintain and expand its leadership," commented Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures

Gonzalo Martinez de Azagra, Founder and General Partner at Cardumen Capital added: "Second Nature is the gold standard in Sales training and Certification. As such they have an unmatched sales call dataset that can also help them dominate AI driven sales calls in the future."

"When you see a customer increase from a $50k pilot to a $500k contract that then gets increased to over $1m per year, you know that the software does have full product market fit with enterprises. We are delighted investors in Second Nature," commented Jens Lapinski, Founder and Managing Partner, Angel Invest.

About Second Nature

Second Nature is an AI-powered dynamic training platform, which provides a virtual partner to practice customer exchanges, sales pitches and other realistic scenarios. Its conversational AI engages in discussions with sales and customer service reps, scoring them, and helping them improve on their own so that they can ace every conversation Second Nature was founded in 2019 by Ariel Hitron, a seasoned tech entrepreneur who helped scale Kaltura from startup to global success and Alon Shalita, a former lead engineer at Facebook.

About Sienna VC

Sienna VC is a Paris-based venture capital firm investing in early growth tech companies. With over ten years of active investments in Israel, its team is the most active European investor in the Israeli ecosystem. Sienna acts as a bridge to Europe, helping founders expand and scale across the continent through its deep local networks and operational support.

About StageOne Ventures

StageOne Ventures is a seasoned venture capital firm with over 25 years of experience leading seed-stage investments and helping visionary founders build disruptive, high-impact companies. StageOne has a proven track record of turning early innovation into market leaders. Investing out of our 4th $150M fund, we support over 29 active portfolio companies, focusing on Israeli founders globally, leading seed rounds with continued support through Series B, and investing in enterprise technologies spanning cybersecurity, SaaS, AI, DevOps, and Deeptech. Beyond capital, we provide hands-on partnership through business development, strategic introductions, and access to strong founder and executive communities, all designed to help our companies scale and succeed.

About Bright Pixel

Bright Pixel Capital is the technology investment arm of the multinational group Sonae. With special focus on cybersecurity, infrastructure software, retail technologies, business applications and emerging tech, it has a portfolio of more than 60 companies, from early to growth stages. Bright Pixel acts as a partner that brings specialized know-how, global footprint, and a wealth of experience in helping companies from early stage to IPO. For more information, visit brpx.com.

About Cardumen Capital

Cardumen Capital is a global venture capital firm and asset management company with presence in Europe, Middle East and Asia that invests in world-class founders who bring the future into the present.

With €300M in Assets Under Management, Cardumen Capital's extensive portfolio encompasses tech companies and fund investments across three different strategies, with global coverage.

Cardumen Capital strives to be the most active investor for both entrepreneurs. Its portfolio benefits from decades of experience in the world's most important tech ecosystems, a culture of radical collaboration, and absolute availability. Cardumen Capital is backed by world-leading institutional investors and corporations.

