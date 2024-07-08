Second-generation Biofuels Market Size to be Worth USD 314.5 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 26.4%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

As technology advances and regulatory frameworks improve, there will be a growing demand for second-generation biofuels.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A market size of US$ 30.2 billion was estimated for second-generation biofuels in 2021. A CAGR of 26.4% is expected from 2022 to 2031, leading to US$ 314.5 billion by 2031. Policies and regulations are expected to continue to support advanced biofuels development and deployment globally. A range of incentives, such as renewable fuel standards or carbon pricing, can help drive investments and market expansion.

Governments worldwide to encourage advanced biofuel development and use have implemented several national policies and financial incentives. Renewable energy standards and tax credits may be included in incentives and renewable energy grants and grant programs. Biofuels can become more competitive by utilizing fermentation, gasification, and enzyme technology.

Second-generation Biofuels Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2020 Size in 2021 US$ 30.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 314.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 26.4 % No. of Pages 341 Pages Segments covered Feedstock, Type, Process, Application

Unlike first-generation biofuels derived from food crops, second-generation biofuels utilize non-food feedstocks such as agricultural waste, wood chips, and grasses, which are often discarded after crop cultivation. This approach addresses concerns over food security and reduces the environmental impact associated with conventional ethanol production. Regulatory policies and incentives promoting biofuel blending to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions further drive market growth, particularly in regions like Brazil and the USA, where biofuel mandates are robust.

Recent capacity expansions by industry leaders underscore a growing commitment to scaling production, exemplified by projects doubling production capacity for sustainable aviation fuel and cellulosic ethanol in Spain and Brazil, respectively. These developments signify a significant advancement towards achieving global renewable energy targets while reducing reliance on fossil fuels in the transportation sector.

Adapting second-generation biofuel technologies to existing infrastructure, such as transportation and distribution systems, will be crucial for widespread adoption. The availability of engines and fuel infrastructure that are compatible with existing engines will contribute to market penetration. Second-generation biofuel production may be able to utilize a wider range of feedstock in the future.

In order for second-generation biofuel technologies to be made more widely available, demonstration and pilot projects must be successful. The transportation sector may adopt these technologies more widely, with increased production capacity and more commercialization.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Lignocellulose biomass accounted for 39.13% of the global market in 2021.

In terms of type, the biodiesel market held a substantial share of 59.13% in 2021.

The thermochemical process segment held the largest market share of 53.13% in 2021.

The transportation segment dominated the global market in 2021 with a 60.9% share.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 with a 47.7% share.

Global Second-generation Biofuels Market: Growth Drivers

Compared to first-generation biofuels, second-generation biofuels are more environmentally friendly since they use non-food feedstocks like agricultural remnants and lignocellulosic biomass. This mitigates land-use concerns and does not threaten food production. Greenhouse gas emissions reductions are a primary driver. Second-generation biofuels can offer substantial carbon savings compared to conventional fossil fuels, contributing to the fight against climate change.

A second-generation biofuel can provide a domestically produced alternative energy source while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. As a result, energy security is enhanced, and geopolitical uncertainty in the market is reduced. Increasing technological advancements drive the market, especially in biofuel production and biomass conversion processes. Biofuel production processes of the second generation are more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

A growing preference for sustainable energy may also contribute to the growth of biofuels, as consumers become more aware of the environment and prefer sustainable and renewable energy sources. Policies and corporate strategies may be influenced by public support for cleaner, greener energy solutions.

Global Second-generation Biofuels Market: Regional Landscape

The market for second-generation biofuels will be driven primarily by North America . The North American government is exploring and developing second-generation biofuels to replace fossil fuels with sustainable and advanced alternatives. Numerous projects have been developed and researched to convert non-food biomass to biofuels. Universities, researchers, companies, and institutions led these efforts.

. The North American government is exploring and developing second-generation biofuels to replace fossil fuels with sustainable and advanced alternatives. Numerous projects have been developed and researched to convert non-food biomass to biofuels. Universities, researchers, companies, and institutions led these efforts. Governments in North America provided financial incentives and financial support to promote advanced biofuels. By supporting this activity, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced, energy security will be enhanced, and sustainable alternatives will be promoted. The commercialization of second-generation biofuels was making progress for some companies. The viability of these technologies was demonstrated through pilot and demonstration projects.

provided financial incentives and financial support to promote advanced biofuels. By supporting this activity, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced, energy security will be enhanced, and sustainable alternatives will be promoted. The commercialization of second-generation biofuels was making progress for some companies. The viability of these technologies was demonstrated through pilot and demonstration projects. Agricultural residues, forestry residues, and energy crops, such as corn stover, wheat straw, and energy crops, were utilized as biofuel feedstock's. Food production was not considered as a competitor in this approach. Biochemical and thermochemical advances were crucial in converting lignocellulosic materials into biofuels. There were several approaches under investigation and optimization, including enzymatic hydrolysis and gasification.

Global Second-generation Biofuels Market: Key Players

A few large vendors control the majority of the second-generation biofuels market worldwide. Research and development expenditures are significant in most organizations.

Algenol Biofuels

Clariant AG

DuPont

Fiberight LLC.

GranBio

Ineos Group Orsted AG

POET-DS

Advanced Biofuels LLC

Reliance Industries

Zea2 LLC

Key Developments

In April 2023 , Cepsa contracted Técnicas Reunidas to perform detailed engineering for the biggest biofuels plant for the second generation (2G) in southern Europe , which Cepsa will construct together with Bio-Oils at Huelva's La Rábida Energy Park with a maximum investment of 1 billion euros .

to perform detailed engineering for the biggest biofuels plant for the second generation (2G) in southern , which Cepsa will construct together with Bio-Oils at Huelva's La Rábida Energy Park with a maximum investment of . In December 2023 , Keppel Corporation's Infrastructure Division signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AM Green, a company owned and controlled by the Greenko Group of India . It has been decided to incorporate AM Green into Keppel Corporation's Infrastructure Division in pursuit of a collaborative effort to produce biogenic carbon-based fuels, like 2-G ethanol, bio-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). A MoU was signed in Dubai , UAE, in conjunction with the COP28 .

Global Second-generation Biofuels Market: Segmentation

By Feedstock

Lignocellulose Biomass

Field Crop Residues

Forest Product Residues

Others

By Type

Biodiesel

Bioethanol

Others

By Process

Biochemical Process

Thermochemical Process

Others

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

