Second Front Systems receives strategic investment from Booz Allen to rapidly scale emerging tech for national security

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems ™ (2F), a public-benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions to the government, today announced a new strategic investment from Booz Allen Ventures , the corporate venture capital arm of Booz Allen Hamilton.

This latest investment further strengthens Second Front's list of prominent investors, which includes NEA , Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC , and AEI Industrial Partners HorizonX .

"For far too long the barriers between commercial software and national security have been nearly insurmountable for many organizations. Our collaboration with Booz Allen Ventures will allow us to accelerate not only the speed with which we can reduce and remove barriers but also the ability to drive impact at an unprecedented scale. With a shared focus on mission outcomes, our teams are poised to rapidly enhance capabilities for those who need it most." - Tyler Sweatt, CEO, Second Front Systems

The investment by Booz Allen Ventures enables Booz Allen – the prime digital integrator for the U.S. Department of Defense and the leading provider of artificial intelligence to the U.S. federal government – and its customers to benefit from cutting edge commercial software supported by 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps Platform and secure cloud hosting capabilities. This will be accomplished by combining Booz Allen's technology integration expertise with 2F's DevSecOps pipelines to rapidly scale emerging tech across the national security sector.

This investment from Booz Allen will help 2F transform how major government programs leverage commercial technology. With Game Warden, Department of Defense (DoD) Prime Contractors like Booz Allen can test and evaluate software in secure environments using real world mission data. In addition, with Game Warden's DevSecOps pipeline, they can expedite the implementation of DoD compliant security controls in commercial software, ultimately accelerating the accreditation process.

"Delayed access to secure computing environments and authority to operate continue to limit the US Government's ability to rapidly respond to urgent needs," said Steve Escaravage , executive vice president at Booz Allen and leader of its Digital Battlespace portfolio . "The Game Warden Platform provides a novel solution to mitigate these risks, thereby increasing the universe of software capabilities available to our engineering teams and ultimately reducing the time to mission impact. Our investment in Second Front means we can now have day one mission impact when it's needed most."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and global government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1397040/Second_Front_Systems_Logo_July_2023.jpg