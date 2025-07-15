Second Edition of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Training in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain , July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Barcelona hosts pioneering training in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy

The Ketamine Research Foundation (USA) and Clínica Synaptica present the second edition of the Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) Training, a pioneering program in Europe that strengthens an innovative mental health approach already established in the USA and Canada. KAP, which combines ketamine administration with psychotherapy, is transforming the treatment of disorders such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain by inducing states of consciousness that facilitate deep healing processes in safe clinical settings.

A breakthrough in mental health

KAP is based on neuroscience and a personalized approach, integrating preparation, guided sessions, and post-session integration to maximize therapeutic benefits. This method, supported by scientific evidence, offers alternatives for patients who do not respond to conventional treatments, standing out for its ability to promote neuronal flexibility and introspection. While KAP is an established practice in the USA and Canada, this training introduces a rigorous and ethical model for its application in Europe.

Reference training with global experts

Level 1, held from September 29 to October 3 in Barcelona, accredited by the Catalan Council for Continuing Education of Health Professions and endorsed by the Catalan Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health, delves into the scientific and clinical foundations of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP). Level 2, from October 6 to 9 in Montnegre Natural Park, offers comprehensive training with a focus on the integration phase of KAP experiences, featuring Marc Aixalà, one of the leading voices in the integration field and holotropic breathwork. Led by Dr. Phil Wolfson (USA), the creator of KAP and director of the Ketamine Research Foundation, the training features an iconic figure whose career spans decades of research with psychedelics such as MDMA and ketamine. From his activism in the 1960s to his central role in the psychedelic renaissance, Wolfson promotes the ethical integration of KAP into modern medicine with unparalleled expertise. Alongside him are Lisa Gold (USA), creator of the innovative Soul-Surfing method; Sergio Pérez Rosal (Germany), co-founder of Germany's first psychedelic clinic; José Carlos Bouso (Spain), a leading figure in psychedelic research; and the Clínica Synaptica team, led by Dr. Joan Obiols, Medical Director and expert in transcultural psychiatry. This training brings together some of the world's leading figures in psychedelic medicine.

Voices of leadership

"This training marks a turning point in mental health in Europe," states Òscar Parés, CEO of Clínica Synaptica. Phil Wolfson, CEO of the Ketamine Research Foundation, adds: "Our goal is to empower professionals to implement KAP ethically, inspired by proven models in the USA."

A call to professionals

Aimed at mental health professionals, the training, conducted in English, has limited spots. This program seeks to establish a standard of excellence in the practice of KAP, contributing to evidence-based mental health policies and patient well-being.