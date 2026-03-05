Second Annual Iftar Co-hosted by The Mira Hong Kong, Miramar Travel and Türkiye Consulate Gathers Leaders, Diplomats & Local Community at the Muslim‑Friendly Hotel of the Year

HONG KONG, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mira Hong Kong hosted the second annual Ramadan Iftar Dinner on 26 February, reinforcing the city's efforts to position itself as a Muslim‑friendly destination and a regional hub for culturally inclusive hospitality. The event took place at the penthouse ballroom of the design-driven retreat named Muslim‑Friendly Hotel of the Year at the Halal in Travel Awards 2025 by CrescentRating. Building on the inaugural Iftar hosted last year — the first of its kind staged by a luxury hotel in the Asia's World City — the event was jointly organised with the Consulate General of Türkiye in Hong Kong and Miramar Travel.

VIPs gathered on stage at the 2026 Ramadan Iftar Dinner at The Mira including 12 Consuls General plus event co-hosts: Consul General of Türkiye in Hong Kong, Mr. Kerim Sercan Evcin (front middle), General Manager of Miramar Travel, Mr Alex Lee (middle left), and Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments of Miramar Group, Mr Alexander Wassermann (middle right)

Among nearly 200 Guests were VIP officials from the HKSAR Government, members of the Legislative Council, and leaders from Hong Kong's tourism, hospitality, and business sectors including: Guest of Honour - Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Cheuk Wing Hing; Olympian gold medallist, Ms Vivian Kong, Legislative Council Member, Functional Constituency – Tourism; Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Mrs Angelina Cheung; as well as Hong Kong Tourism Board's Executive Director, Mr Anthony Lau; joined by Consuls General of 12 other countries, spanning Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and Asia, representing Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia. Local Islamic community was represented by leaders of its governing body — The Board of Trustees — underscoring the event's role as both a diplomatic and community focused gathering.

At sunset, the meaningful evening began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Chief Imam of Hong Kong, Mufti Muhammad Arshad, followed by the symbolic breaking of the fast with dates and lentil soup in an elegant setting of the 10,000‑square‑foot penthouse ballroom transformed with décor referencing Istanbul's architectural heritage with its iconic Blue Mosque and Iznik pottery echoing cultural exchanges along the Silk Road between East and West.

At the heart of the celebration was a rich and diverse Halal buffet curated by The Mira Hong Kong's culinary team offering a broad selection of Middle Eastern, Asian and International dishes, designed to reflect the diversity of Hong Kong's multicultural dining landscape.

A vibrant highlight of the gathering was the interactive Ramadan Bazaar featuring culinary and cultural delights: Turkish coffee brewed in hot sand, traditional baklava with pistachios, and freshly baked Turkish pretzels (simit). Engaging Turkish shadow puppet theatre, live Ebru marbling art, and live music by The Saffron Quartet, performing traditional Turkish and Middle Eastern compositions using authentic instruments, transporting Guests in time and space.

Addressing the Guests, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Cheuk Wing Hing, said: "We are committed to further promoting Muslim tourism and facilitating Halal certification, as outlined in the Chief Executive's 2025 Policy Address. Our goal is clear: to enhance Muslim-friendly services for our residents, and to position Hong Kong as a welcoming destination for Muslim visitors from around the world. Through sustained collaboration, we can strengthen Hong Kong's reputation as a vibrant, inclusive city and enrich its cultural tapestry with diversity."

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Mr Alexander Wassermann, Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Miramar Group, said: "It is a meaningful honour for The Mira Hong Kong to host a Ramadan Iftar Dinner once again as a continued commitment to providing a unique platform where cultures connect through hospitality. This annual celebration not only honours the spirit of Ramadan but also underscores The Mira's leadership in forging Muslim‑friendly hospitality as we keep enhancing our service offerings for faith-aware travellers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926780/2026_Iftar_Dinner_VVIP_on_stage_at_The_Mira_s_Ballroom_jpg.jpg