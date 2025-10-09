Seaweed Market to Reach $9,339.2 Million by 2027 in the short term and $18,111.5 Million by 2034 Globally, at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for food, medicine, cosmetics, and agriculture is driving the steady growth of the global seaweed market. Seaweed, which is valued for its nutritional and bioactive qualities, is used as an organic fertilizer and gelling agent. Production is dominated by Asia-Pacific, while demand is rising in North America and Europe.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seaweed Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at $7,476.0 million in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach $18,111.5 million by the end of 2034. Regional market expansion is also being fueled by health-conscious customer preferences and sustainable farming methods.

Market Introduction:

Food, medicine, cosmetics, agriculture, and biofuels are just a few of the industries that use and trade different marine algae species globally. This is known as the seaweed market. Red, brown, and green seaweeds are all rich in vital elements such as calcium, iron, iodine, and vitamins, which makes them an excellent addition to diets that prioritize health. As interest in plant-based and functional foods grows, seaweed, which has historically been consumed in Asia, especially in nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea is starting to gain momentum in Western markets.

Seaweed derivatives such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan are used extensively as thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents in food preparation in addition to being consumed directly. Seaweed extracts are used more and more in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors due to its anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities. Furthermore, the agriculture industry uses them as seaweed-based fertilizers and animal feed additives enhance soil quality and livestock health. Seaweed farming has become a low-impact cultivation technique as the demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable resources increases, which propels market expansion. It is anticipated that technological developments in farming and harvesting techniques, as well as encouraging government programs and investments, are projected to accelerate market growth. Since its sustainability and adaptability, the seaweed market is therefore expected to grow significantly.

Report Overview:

The seaweed market is divided into product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segregated into red, brown, and green. By application, the market is categorized into food, medicines, chemical & fertilizers, animal feed additives, building materials, and energy sources.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

By product, the red segment dominated the global seaweed market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the food segment dominated the global seaweed market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size In 2024 $7,476.0 Million Market Size In 2034 $18,111.5 Million CAGR 9.5 % No. Of Pages In Report 259 Segments Covered Product, Application, And Region Target Regions/Countries North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, And Rest Of Asia Pacific), And LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, And Rest Of LAMEA) Drivers Rise In Demand For Natural Food Additives And Hydrocolloids

Increased Utilization In Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals

Growth Of Organic Farming And Demand For Biofertilizers

Opportunities Increase In Application Of Seaweed In Biofuel

Gowth In Cosmetic Applications

Restraints Volatility In The Prices Of Seaweed

Complex And Inconsistent Regulatory Standards



Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

Growing consumer knowledge of seaweed's health advantages is one of the major factors driving the seaweed market expansion. Seaweed, which is high in vital nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is becoming more and more popular as a functional food, especially in the expanding plant-based and vegan industries. One of the main drivers is the food and beverage sector, since seaweed is utilized in a wide range of products, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and supplements.

Technological developments in seaweed cultivation and extraction techniques drives market expansion. The efficiency and productivity of seaweed production have increased due to sustainable farming practices and greater investment in research and development, making it more affordable and accessible. The need for seaweed-based hydrocolloids like agar, alginate, and carrageenan in sectors including agriculture, cosmetics, and medicines has also greatly fueled market expansion.

Environmental factors also play a role. Seaweed is an environmentally beneficial resource that presents prospects for the manufacturing of natural fertilizers, biofuels, and biodegradable packaging. Seaweed is a good substitute as concerns about plastic pollution and the demand for sustainable farming methods increase. In addition, growing consumer demand for clean-label and organic products continues to open new markets, particularly in North America and Europe, where there is a growing need for eco-friendly, healthy products.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The seaweed industry is confronted with several obstacles that may hinder its expansion, such as supply chain problems, market fragmentation, and environmental concerns. Overharvesting wild seaweed poses a serious threat to marine ecosystems and biodiversity. Climate change makes this worse by affecting seaweed growth patterns through acidity and rising water temperatures. The absence of uniform rules governing seaweed cultivation is another difficulty and may lead to uneven production and quality standards.

Inefficient supply chains are a further challenge because seaweed needs to be processed and distributed rapidly due to its high perishability. This may result in product deterioration and spoiling, especially in markets that are geographically remote from seaweed-producing areas.

The establishment of aquaculture systems, which enable the controlled and ecologically friendly cultivation of seaweed, is one example of the sustainable farming methods being promoted to address these challenges. Better drying and preservation techniques, among other technological advancements, are extending the shelf life of seaweed products. To provide uniform quality control procedures and guarantee traceability across the supply chain, improved cooperation between industry participants, including governmental organizations, farmers, and companies—is also crucial. These challenges must be resolved if the seaweed industry is to expand sustainably and satisfy the growing demand for its wide range of uses globally.

Regional Insights

The global seaweed market is growing in different ways in different parts of the world due to variations in industrial uses, consumption patterns, and production capacities. The highest market share is held by the Asia-Pacific region, mainly because seaweed has long been a part of the diets and economies of nations including China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. With significant aquaculture operations and ideal coastal settings, these nations are not only major seaweed producers but also top consumers. Seaweed is a staple cuisine in South Korea and Japan, where it is used in sushi, soups, and snacks. China is the world's largest producer of red and brown seaweed for food and industrial uses.

The increased demand for plant-based and functional foods is driving the seaweed market's rapid expansion in Europe. Seaweed cultivation and research into new product applications are growing in nations including France, Norway, and Ireland. In addition, seaweed is being investigated as a sustainable substitute for biofuels and packaging. The European Union has supported several projects that should increase domestic output and reduce the need for imports to encourage sustainable aquaculture.

Seaweed consumption is rising in North America, particularly in the US and Canada, as health-conscious consumers look for foods that are high in nutrients and low in calories. Although the region imports more than it exports, there is a growing movement to grow native seaweeds in coastal regions like British Columbia and Maine. A wide variety of products, including snacks, vitamins, cosmetics, and fertilizers for agriculture, use seaweed.



Latin America exhibits moderate development potential, especially in Chile, a major producer of red seaweed, mostly to produce carrageenan. Providing raw materials for the global food and pharmaceutical industries, the region's market is mostly driven by exports. Despite being relatively low domestically, consumption is predicted to increase as more people become aware of the health advantages of seaweed.

The seaweed market is still in its early days in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) area. Future demand, however, might be driven by growing interest in water-efficient crops and sustainable agriculture. In dry areas where conventional farming is difficult, researchers are investigating the possibilities of seaweed in soil conditioning and animal feed. Thus, a combination of traditional consumption patterns, emerging health trends, environmental initiatives, and aquaculture technology developments create regional dynamics in the seaweed industry. Other regions are spending more on seaweed production and innovation, even if Asia-Pacific still has a strong position in order to fulfill the rising demand globally.

Key Players:

Product innovation and sustainability initiatives are key strategies in the seaweed market from 2022–2024. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy began the "Harnessing Autonomy for Energy Joint Ventures Offshore (HAEJO)" program, partnering with South Korea to speed up ocean-based biomass production in U.S. waters and investing $25 million to scale up deep-water seaweed farming for energy and industrial applications.

The major players in the seaweed industry include Annie Chun's, Inc., Brandt, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, GimMe Health Foods LLC, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In May 2025, Atlantic Sea Farms collected more than 1.3 million pounds of regenerative seaweed through its network of 40 partner farmers. According to a national customer study, food-product inventors used these quantities to create well-known seaweed-infused snacks and meal ingredients.

In April 2025, the conferences for Seagriculture USA and Seagriculture Asia-Pacific combined to form "Seagriculture World," a single international platform for showcasing the most recent developments in seaweed farming, legislative frameworks, and commercial-scale mariculture expansions.

In February 2025, about 70% of the world's commercial seaweed production (about 24 million tons) came from China in 2024. The country increased the extraction of carrageenan and other high-value compounds by using machine learning-driven farm oversight and high-resolution satellite surveillance.

In May 2023, a strategic agreement was established between Oceanfarmr (Australia) and Coast 4C (Australia) to develop mobile and sensor-based solutions for small-scale seaweed growers throughout Southeast Asia. The cooperation is projected to concentrate on yield optimization and real-time crop-quality grading.

