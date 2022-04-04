Seaweed Extracts Market Attracts Sizable Sales Prospects from Food Industry, States TMR Study

The global seaweed extracts market is expected to gain valuation of over US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032

Rising awareness about health benefits of product is helping Europe market to maintain its leading position

Players in the seaweed extracts market developing superior quality products with the help of advanced technologies in their production processes

ALBANY, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global seaweed extracts market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Seaweeds are being increasingly utilized for different purposes, owing to their different benefits to human health as well as their antioxidants properties. Many companies operating in the food & beverages industry are utilizing seaweed extracts as natural preservatives and additives in order to cater to rising demand for products with natural ingredients. Moreover, increase in the use of seaweed extracts in the food industry as suspending agents, thickening and emulsifying agents, gelling agents, and stabilizers is leading to profitable prospects in the global seaweed extracts market, note analysts at TMR.

Many cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers around the world are incorporating seaweed extracts in their products, as the popularity of products with natural ingredients has increased in the recent years. Hence, the global seaweed extracts market is observing exceptional demand opportunities from the manufacturers of cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, the market for seaweed extracts is prognosticated to gain the advantage of improving living standards of major global populace, rising awareness about availability of such products, and rapid urbanization in many parts of the world.

Seaweeds are gaining traction across the European food industry, owing to growing awareness about their health benefits. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the Europe seaweed extracts market.

Seaweed Extracts Market: Key Findings

Major players operating in the global seaweed extracts market are focusing on incorporation of technological advancements in their production activities. Companies are increasing their focus on the implementation of stringent product testing processes in order to ensure that the quality of their products are maintained. These efforts are showing positive impact on the overall growth of the global seaweed extracts market.

Seaweed extracts are being utilized in various end-use industries such as agricultural products, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed additives. This wide range of use explains why the global seaweed extracts market is prognosticated to be valued at more than US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Seaweed Extracts Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in understanding among people on varied health benefits of consuming seaweeds is favoring the growth of the global seaweed extracts market

Increase in trend of veganism is projected to impact positively on the growth of the seaweed extracts market

Rise in use of skin whitening products by people from across the globe is expected to boost the demand for seaweed extracts in the cosmetic industry

Seaweed Extracts Market: Competition Landscape

Major companies operating in the global seaweed extracts market are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demands

Several enterprises in the market for seaweed extracts are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop innovative and high-quality products

Seaweed Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Annie Chun's Inc

Inc Acadian Seaplants Limited

Arthru Branwell & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Algaia

Cargill Incorporated

Biolchim SPA

CP Kelco

Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A.

Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A.

DuPont Inc.

Groupe Roullier

Fuerst Day Lawson Limited

Kelpak

Humate International Limited

Marinalg International Irish Seaweed

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

mingyue Seaweed Group

Mara Seaweed

Ocean Rainforest

Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

Valagro

Seaweed Extracts Market Segmentation

Source

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Form

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

End Use

Food & Beverages

Agricultural Products

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific East Asia

Middle East & Africa

