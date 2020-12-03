SEAT: 800 hours in pitch darkness to test the lights of the new Leon

- Alqueva, Portugal, one of the darkest areas in Europe, is the ideal place to test the lights developed by the SEAT Lighting Team

- It took 800 hours to test the lights of the new Leon

- Their 100% LED technology opens up new possibilities for engineers in safety, comfort and design

- The wraparound arc of interior light, a technological challenge that will incorporate new functions by the end of the year

MARTORELL, Spain, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal is a unique place in Europe to observe nebulae and constellations, such as Orion. It is a realm of darkness where the engineers of the SEAT Lighting team feel right at home. In the darkest areas of the planet they monitor the behaviour of other types of constellations, those that make up the headlamps and rear lights that they develop for models such as the SEAT Leon.