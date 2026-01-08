Seasoned biotherapeutics leader Thomas J. Farrell joins NanoSyrinx as CEO to advance Nanosyringe-enabled intracellular medicines

– 25+ years of biotherapeutics leadership, including serving as founding CEO of two NASDAQ-listed companies and securing over $500 million in funding

– Expertise in advanced therapeutics development, driving multiple cell and gene therapy product candidates from discovery through to clinical trials

COVENTRY, England, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSyrinx, a synthetic biology company developing Nanosyringes™ as a novel platform for targeted intracellular delivery of biologic therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Farrell as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Tom succeeds company founder Joe Healey, who will remain involved in the company, ensuring continuity and ongoing scientific leadership at NanoSyrinx as it enters a pivotal stage of development to deliver the future of intracellular medicine.

Tom brings over 25 years of biotherapeutics leadership, with extensive experience in building and scaling organisations from early-stage drug discovery through pivotal clinical trials. He was the founding CEO of two NASDAQ-listed companies, successfully raised over $500 million in financing from private investors, strategic partners, and public markets, and has been at the forefront of next generation therapy development, in the settings of oncology, immunology, and monogenic diseases.

"Tom's exceptional track record in progressing therapies from concept to clinic, combined with his global perspective, will be invaluable as NanoSyrinx moves from platform development to establishing a robust clinical pipeline," said Edwin Moses, Chairman of the Board at NanoSyrinx. "His leadership is perfectly aligned with our mission to advance intracellular drug delivery, providing us with the strategic vision and hands-on expertise to maximise the potential of our novel Nanosyringe platform to develop new therapies for the treatment of complex diseases. On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Joe, whose vision and dedication as founder and CEO have been key to progressing NanoSyrinx to this exciting phase of development."

NanoSyrinx is entering a pivotal stage as it transitions from platform development to building a differentiated pipeline of first-in-class Nanosyringe-enabled biotherapeutics. Its breakthrough Nanosyringe technology enables the precise, direct delivery of protein therapeutics into the cytosol of target cells, overcoming a major challenge in in vivo intracellular drug delivery.

Thomas Farrell, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer at NanoSyrinx, commented: "The Nanosyringe platform has the potential to deliver a completely new class of medicines benefiting from precise biologic delivery into the cytosol of target cells. I am honoured to work with the team to move from platform development to building a clinical therapeutic pipeline and bringing transformative medicines to patients. With our unique validated technology, solid foundations, and support from an exceptional syndicate of investors and Board members, alongside a growing leadership team, NanoSyrinx is well-positioned to pursue new partnerships and drive value as we enter our next stage of growth."

Before joining NanoSyrinx, Tom was President of Oricell Therapeutics, a Shanghai-based clinical-stage CAR-T company, where he was responsible for the launch of US clinical trials and positioning the company to access US capital markets. He has recently served as interim CEO for several innovative cell and gene therapy ventures. Previously, as founding CEO of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV), Tom secured high-profile financing and strategic partnerships, thereby accelerating growth and product development for this leading off-the-shelf cell therapy company. Earlier in his career, as the founding CEO of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, he guided the company from start-up to IPO and late-stage clinical development of first-in-class controllable cell therapies, securing key partnerships and major investor backing. Tom holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BA in Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Tom will be in San Francisco around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12–15, 2026, where he is available to discuss how the company is advancing its Nanosyringe technology towards clinical development.

About NanoSyrinx