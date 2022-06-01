Seasoned Aviation Sales and Marketing Executive Joins Aero Design Labs as Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Design Labs (ADL) is pleased to announce that Chris Jones has joined its' leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 1st. Reporting to Jeff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jones will be responsible for all customer engagements, driving the business forward on a global scale as the company transitions to its next exciting phase.

On joining ADL, Jones said "I am joining ADL at an exciting time as we bring our FAA approved products to market. I am looking forward to showcasing the aerodynamic enhancements that ADL has developed for today's in-service aircraft, at a time when fuel prices are volatile and pressure mounts for airlines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our ECO-Kits return an immediate benefit to operators who are actively trying to offset the rising cost of fuel but also make early gains in the pursuit of carbon neutrality."

On making the announcement, Jeff Martin noted "we are delighted that Chris is joining our executive ranks. His long-standing record of sales success at the highest level, customer mindset and moral integrity were key factors in making the appointment. From the outset it was clear our values aligned perfectly, and I am looking forward to building the success of ADL with Chris' help and experience. Chris will be joining a stellar team of aviation experts and leaders: Lee Sanders Founder and Executive Chairman, Mark Powers Chief Financial Officer, David Campbell Chief Operating Officer, Doug Bennett Business Development and Eric Ahlstrom Chief Technology Officer." Lee Sanders states, "The addition of Chris Jones to our internationally known management team is a tremendous achievement for us. We are excited about the opportunities that await us. Undoubtedly, Chris will deliver many of these opportunities over the next few years."

Jones brings more than 30 years of Aviation Sales and Marketing success, including more than 20 years with Airbus in customer facing roles. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Customers, North America and was a driving factor in Airbus' Sales success with some of the world's largest passenger airlines. Jones also spent three years as Vice President Sales at Bombardier, where he gained valuable experience selling the CSeries (A220) and CRJs. He was instrumental in bringing momentum to CSeries sales prior to returning to Airbus. Born in England, Jones came to the United States in 1990 with BAE Systems where he spent eight years in Sales and Marketing before moving to Airbus. He now resides in Arlington, VA with his wife Heidi and their two children.

About Aero Design Labs

Aero Design Labs (ADL) is a leader in engineering motion efficiency. ADL develops products that impact drag reduction, leading to cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth area, ADL is solving aerodynamic challenges in transportation. Alongside a strong team of engineers, ADL's proprietary fluid dynamics software systems allow ADL to create customized solutions for operators. Additional information can be found at www.aerodesignlabs.com.

