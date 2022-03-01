SEARCHUNIFY WINS A SILVER AND A BRONZE STEVIE® IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, was presented with a Silver and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Contact Center Solution – New Version' and the 'Best Use of Thought Leadership' in Customer Service categories in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last night.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify says, "Technologies like AI have helped businesses navigate the unprecedented challenges thrown at them by the pandemic. We at SearchUnify are proud to have helped businesses deliver exceptional customer service experiences leveraging our technology for their contact centers. These awards reflect that we are moving in the right direction."

"We couldn't be prouder to receive this recognition for the third year in a row," commented Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify's parent company. "SearchUnify was built with the aim to elevate customer service experiences by helping relevant enterprise information reach the hands of those who need it. Prestigious awards like Stevie are a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering next-gen support experiences," he added.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a leading unified cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of next-gen support apps. It was honored with two Silver Stevies at 2021 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, two Silver Stevies at 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards , and a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020 . It was named a finalist for the "Best Technology Innovation" at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the "Best New Technology Solution" at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

