SearchUnify Announces Mamba '22 to Leverage Real AI for Delivering Cutting-Edge Support & Self-Service Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a recognized cognitive search platform, announced the general availability of its latest release – Mamba '22 – from November 30, 2021. The release embodies SearchUnify's commitment to amplify customer support as well as self-service capabilities and packs a slew of nifty enhancements that drive up the connectivity, efficiency, and security quotients.

"We have always strived to augment support and self-service proficiency for users on our highly versatile platform. Mamba '22 too, takes enterprises to a higher echelon with the power of Real AI. This release bolsters your customer and employee experience, improves the search experience, yields more insightful analytics and reports, and brings in functional as well as cosmetic improvements across the app suite to personalize the user experience even further," says Vishal Sharma, CTO at SearchUnify.

He further adds, "Safeguarding enterprise data has always been at the forefront of our ethos. Mamba '22 puts in place robust data security strategies and offers a revamped status page."

Keeping in mind the current scenario, SearchUnify's latest release makes remote collaboration easier than ever. The release delivers on SearchUnify's core promise of offering seamless connectivity across the enterprise platforms. What's more, the release ushers in support services and native connectivity for three new content sources and search clients.

"Since customer expectations evolve rapidly, it is paramount that we find innovative solutions to their key issues. Mamba '22 empowers teams to realize the potential of real AI with a host of new apps, features, and enhancements. We keep our customers at the center of innovation at SearchUnify. Each new release incorporates the periodic feedback from our customers. The upgrades that Mamba '22 brings in will come in handy to support mavens, knowledge managers, customer success teams, and community managers," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at SearchUnify's parent company, Grazitti Interactive.

Not every automation is AI and it's out of sorts to see Artificial Intelligence being an underused technology but an overused marketing gimmick. Towards that end, it's time to leverage real AI as the dominion force it is and unleash its true potential. That is exactly what Mamba '22 aims to deliver - Real AI.

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbot , Escalation Predictor , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler and Community Helper – all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

