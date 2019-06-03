SEAM Group Acquires BalticBerg Consulting, Expanding its Strategic Enterprise Management Services in Europe

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM Group, LLC, has acquired BalticBerg Consulting Sp. z.o.o. Sp.k, a Warsaw, Poland-based provider of asset management consulting services since 2010. BalticBerg is a natural extension of SEAM Group's existing European platform, with proven success in helping customers reduce operational losses by up to 80 percent by increasing productivity and assets' uptime. BalticBerg utilizes on-site consulting, training seminars & workshops to reduce operational costs for clients and mitigate risk. BalticBerg supports selection and implementation of the most technologically advanced ERP, EAM, and CMMS systems for clients' reliable operations and future growth.

The BalticBerg Institute offers training seminars and workshops to individuals or companies seeking to advance their expertise in maintenance and asset management. Additionally, clients can earn their European Maintenance Management Professional (EMMP) certifications by sharing real implementations successes within BalticBerg Institute events.

"BalticBerg's expertise in technical resources, maintenance and operational management consulting, training, and project implementation will complement SEAM Group's approach to strategic enterprise asset management by leveraging our collective experience and service offerings in ERP, EAM, CMMS, and PdM technology," said Donald Frankel, President and Chief Growth Officer, SEAM Group.

"We are excited to become a part of SEAM Group and offer our professional consulting services to a wide range of customers throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Our operational excellence philosophy focused on asset management and reliability will seamlessly integrate with SEAM Group practices. Seam Group's ViewPoint® technology and management programs will practically improve our customers' reliability and operations," said Arkadiusz Burnos, Chief Executive Officer, BalticBerg.

"The BalticBerg acquisition deepens our expertise and expands our reach across Europe. Combining BalticBerg with our existing European platform will accelerate our future growth plans," said Mike Vea, Chief Executive Officer at SEAM Group.

The acquisition represents another step in SEAM Group's mission to create a safer world without downtime.

ABOUT SEAM Group

SEAM Group offers an unparalleled approach to strategic enterprise asset management, ensuring a safe environment while achieving improved utilization, enhanced performance and reliability, all while reducing costs. SEAM Group services are provided in four areas; Safety Services, Facility Services, Asset Management and Condition Monitoring. Each group of services is supported by certified professionals and patented software, ensuring program metrics are achieved.

As an innovative technology leader for safety, maintenance and reliability programs, we are changing the benchmark for service companies. SEAM Group services are designed to create sustainable change to your environment, people, processes and workflows. Viewpoint our award-winning predictive maintenance software and our newly developed mobile platform ViewPoint On-Demand, brings leading-edge solutions to help our clients manage their programs and sustain success.

Headquartered in America, we offer services globally via regional offices throughout the world. SEAM Group, formerly Predictive Service and Lewellyn Technology, has been selected 12 times by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies.

Contact: Heidi Smith, Director of Marketing www.seamgroup.com p: +216.378.3500

Related Links

http://www.seamgroup.com



SOURCE SEAM Group, LLC