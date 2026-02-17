Seafood Market to Reach US$611.3 Billion by 2033, Amid Rising Nutrition Demand and Aquaculture Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Seafood Market is expected to be valued at US$ 409.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 611.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2026 and 2033. This expansion stems from rising demand for healthy diets, rapid urbanization, and expanding retail and e-commerce channels. Seafood products, from fresh fish to processed formats, are becoming staples in both developed and emerging markets. Market dynamics reveal durable cold chain infrastructure improvements and evolving consumer preferences for convenient, nutritious foods.

Key Highlights

The global seafood market is projected to reach US$ 611.1 billion by 2033, expanding steadily amid rising health-conscious consumption.

Asia Pacific dominates with approximately 43.5% market share, supported by large-scale aquaculture and strong domestic demand.

Fish leads by product type, accounting for nearly 46% revenue share, driven by high nutritional value and broad consumer acceptance.

Crustaceans are the fastest-growing segment, expected to register a CAGR of around 7.2% through 2033, fueled by premiumization and aquaculture expansion.

North America shows stable growth backed by sustainability initiatives, traceability standards, and e-commerce penetration.

Surge in Demand for Healthy, High-Protein Diets

Global consumers increasingly prioritize health and nutrition, driving demand for omega-3-rich seafood. Awareness of seafood's health benefits, including heart and brain support, propels consumption across age groups. As disposable incomes grow in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, demand for diverse seafood formats such as fresh, frozen, and canned products expands. Fish remains the dominant product type, supported by both wild-catch and aquaculture supply chains. Growing retail access and modern distribution networks also make seafood more accessible to urban and rural consumers alike. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the seafood market, driven by strong cultural consumption patterns, extensive aquaculture operations, and rising income levels in China, India, and ASEAN nations. North America and Europe follow with robust demand for premium and traceable seafood products, supported by stringent quality regulations and evolving consumer preferences. Across the globe, producers are responding with product innovations that extend shelf life while preserving nutrition. Ready-to-cook and value-added seafood products are gaining traction among millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking convenience without compromising health.

Get Free Sample Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33980

Evolution of Aquaculture and Sustainable Supply Chains

Aquaculture (farmed seafood) is the fastest-growing source category in the seafood market, expanding as technological innovations, such as automated monitoring systems and improved feeding strategies, boost yields and reduce environmental impact. Governments and industry bodies are emphasizing sustainability certifications and eco-friendly practices to alleviate pressure on wild fish stocks and meet rising global protein demand. Despite climate variability and supply chain disruptions that occasionally impact wild fisheries, the seafood sector continues to invest in smart aquaculture solutions. Digital water quality monitoring and precision harvesting technologies support consistent production and improved traceability, attracting health- and environment-conscious consumers.

Key Highlight: Highwood Harbor's Acquisition of Eastern Fish Company (2026)

In February 2026, Highwood Harbor, a seafood holding company led by Jordan Mazzetta, completed the acquisition of Eastern Fish Company, a major U.S. importer of shrimp and frozen seafood. This strategic move is aimed at expanding Highwood Harbor's sourcing, marketing, and distribution capabilities across North America and globally.

Eastern Fish Company, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024, has established itself as a significant supplier of shrimp, scallops, crab, salmon, and other seafood products to major retail chains, foodservice operators, and distributors. As part of the deal, Eastern Fish will continue to operate as a standalone entity, preserving its existing business structure under Highwood Harbor's ownership.

The acquisition also involved the transfer of Eastern Fish from its previous owner, Marubeni Corporation, to Highwood Harbor, further integrating Eastern Fish's long-standing import operations into Highwood's broader seafood portfolio.

This signals an industry consolidation trend where strategic acquisitions are used to enhance scale and distribution reach. Maintaining Eastern Fish as a standalone business preserves its brand strength and customer relationships while enabling Highwood Harbor to leverage synergies across its seafood supply chain.

Request For Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33980

Segmentation Insights: Crustaceans Gain Momentum, While Demand for Fish is Dominant

Fish leads the seafood market, accounting for an estimated 46% revenue share in 2025, supported by strong consumer preference for protein-rich, omega-3-dense varieties such as salmon, tuna, and cod. Its dominance stems from well-established wild-catch fisheries and expanding aquaculture capacity, alongside consistent demand across retail and foodservice channels. In 2025, several producers increased investment in sustainable salmon farming and traceability technologies to strengthen premium positioning. Crustaceans represent the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% through 2032, fueled by rising global appetite for shrimp and lobster. Expansion of shrimp aquaculture in Asia Pacific and Latin America, combined with premium pricing trends, continues to enhance export potential and processor margins.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia Pacific dominates the global seafood market, accounting for approximately 43.5% of market share, driven by high per-capita consumption, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes across China, Japan, India, and ASEAN countries. The region benefits from large-scale aquaculture operations and cost-efficient supply chains, with governments supporting production through incentives and food security initiatives.

North America remains a key seafood market, supported by strong consumption in the U.S., a well-developed retail ecosystem, and growing emphasis on premium, sustainable, and traceable seafood products. Regulatory oversight by agencies such as the FDA and NOAA reinforces food safety and quality standards, while rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels improves accessibility. Investments in aquaculture technologies and cold chain infrastructure continue to strengthen regional supply resilience. Europe follows with stable growth, underpinned by demand for eco-labelled and traceable seafood, strong EU sustainability regulations, and advanced processing capabilities in countries such as Norway, the U.K., and Spain. These regional dynamics highlight Asia Pacific's production strength, while North America and Europe focus on value-added, premium seafood offerings.

Market Value to Rise Due to Increase in Purchase of Premium Products

In recent years, the rising trend for premium and luxury products has gained prominence, owing to the growing health benefits, rising healthy eating habits of consumers, and increased income. Besides this, advancements in packaging technologies, such as active food packaging, vacuum packaging, and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), also play an important role in sustaining the quality attributes of the products. Such techniques further help preserve and control food pathogens' growth in fishery products and others. Moreover, to fulfil the rising demand for a variety of seafood, the countries are intensively working towards producing a sufficient number of products across the market. For instance, China's processors and farmers increasingly focus on domestic demand, while Western and other Asian producers supply species such as salmon, scallops, and lobster to consumers in China.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the seafood market include Mowi ASA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Nissui), Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Thai Union Group, Cermaq Group AS, and others that combine scale, product diversification, and technological capabilities.

Mowi ASA leverages vertical integration to control quality from hatchery to retail channels.

Nissui and Maruha Nichiro expand global distribution networks and diversified portfolios.

Cermaq Group AS invests in advanced aquaculture technologies to enhance yield and environmental performance.

Strategies emphasize supply chain digitization, product portfolio expansion, traceability, and sustainable aquaculture practices to cater to shifting consumer demand and regulatory landscapes.

List Of Key Seafood Companies Profiled

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)

Maruha Nichiro (Japan)

Mowi ASA (Norway)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Group (Thailand)

Dongwon Group (South Korea)

Marubeni Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

OUG Holdings (Japan)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Trident Seafoods Corporation (U.S.)

Buy Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33980

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others

By Form

Fresh/Live

Frozen

Canned

Dried

Others

By Source

Wild-caught

Farmed/Aquaculture

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Frozen Seafood Market by Product Type (Shrimp & Prawns, Fish Fillets, Crab & Lobster, Squid & Octopus, Scallops, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Foodservice, Others), End-User (Household, Foodservice Sector), and Regional Analysis for 2026-2033

U.S. Seafood Market by Type (Fish, Shrimp), by Form (Canned, Fresh/Canned, Frozen, Processed), by Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade), and Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Dehydrated Seafood Market by Product Type (Dried Fish, Dried Shrimp/Prawns, Dried Squid & Cuttlefish, Seafood Powders, others), Drying Technology (Sun/Air Drying, Hot-Air Dehydration, Freeze-Drying, Smoke-Drying), Application (Household Consumption, Food Processing Industry, Restaurants, Pet food Manufacturers), and Regional Analysis 2026 – 2033

Frozen Foods Market by Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Ready Meals, Meat & Seafood, Others), Nature (Raw, Half Cooked, Ready to Eat), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Regional Analysis from 2026 to 2033

Fish Processing Market by Processing Type (Fresh, Frozen, Smoked, Dried, Canned), Species Type (Salmon, Tuna, Cod, Sardine), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online, Foodservice), Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Organic Fish Market by Product Type (Salmon, Tuna, Trout, Others), Form (Fresh, Frozen, Processed), Distribution Channel (Off-Trade, On-Trade), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Organic Gummy Worms Market by Flavor (Cherry, Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Raspberry, Mango, Others), by Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), by Regional Analysis, 2026-2033

Meat Substitutes Market by Product Type (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Jackfruit, TVP, Others), by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea Protein, Others), by Category (Refrigerated, Shelf-stable, Frozen), by Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialty Stores, Other Retail Channels), and Regional Analysis from 2026 – 2033

Fishmeal Market by Product Type (Steam-Dried Fish Meal, Flame-Dried Fish Meal, Press-Cake Fish Meal), By End-use (Aquaculture Feed, Livestock, Fertilizers, and Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Crab Meat Market by Product Type (Lump Crab Meat, Claw Crab Meat, Backfin Crab Meat), Form (Fresh, Frozen, Canned/Preserved), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Regional Analysis from 2026 to 2033

About Persistence Market Research:

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ritika Khandelwal

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876873/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg