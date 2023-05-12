SEABOURN VENTURE BEGINS SECOND EXPEDITION SEASON IN THE ARCTIC

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is looking forward to setting sail on its second expedition season in the Arctic. In the early morning hours of 12th May 2023, Seabourn Venture, the line's first purpose-built expedition ship, made its maiden arrival in Greenwich, London where it will sail on two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland before embarking on a series of voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

"Seabourn Venture is a beautiful ship that was purpose built to provide the ultimate expedition experiences and take our extraordinary guests to some of the most fascinating and remote destinations in the world," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "The ship delighted our guests in her first year of service from the Arctic to the Antarctic, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unique 'Seabourn Moments' and an unparalleled luxury expedition that can only be experienced with Seabourn."

Second Season of Arctic Expeditions

On 12th May 2023, Seabourn Venture will set sail from Greenwich to Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland on a 12-day "Lands of the Celts" voyage, followed by an 11-day voyage to the Orkney and Shetland Islands on 24th May 2023, from Leith to Reykjavik, Iceland. From there, the ship will begin its second season in the Arctic with a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland. Between June and August 2023, the ship will visit a number of remote destinations such as Scoresby Sound, Greenland, home to the largest and longest fjord system in the world; Pond Inlet, Nunavut, an Inuit community near the eastern entry to the Northwest Passage, and more.

On 27th August 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on the line's first-ever voyage through the Northwest Passage with a 23-day adventure from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska. The ship will offer the extraordinary opportunity to travel to one of the most infamous and storied passages in the world from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and filled with an abundance of history, wildlife, and unique landscapes. The voyage includes a pre- and post-cruise hotel stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Following the Northwest Passage voyage, the ship will head down the West Coast of the Americas before reaching Antarctica, where it will explore the "White Continent" between November 2023 and February 2024. In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will make a once-in-a-lifetime crossing of the Atlantic encompassing the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, and Ascension Island. In March and April, the ship will take two sailings up the West Coast of Africa and Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.

Select expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture qualify for Seabourn's latest promotions, including the "Bon Voyage Event", which features a complimentary two-category suite upgrade and up to $2,000USD shipboard credit per suite features; or the "Finale Sail", which unlocks savings up to 30% when guests book a fully non-refundable cruise fare for select suite categories. While not combinable, both promotions are available through 10th July 2023.

