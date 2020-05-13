SDRPY Monitors Health and Education Projects in Hajjah Province, Supplies State-of-the-Art Ambulance

The ambulance delivery follows SDRPY's assessment of the province's needs for basic services, prioritized in coordination with local authorities, and current global health challenges call for increased support to the Saudi Hospital in Hayran, which serves 23,000 beneficiaries and an average of 80 patients per day.

An official signing ceremony took place at the Saudi Hospital in Hayran in the presence of Hajjah Deputy Governor Nasser Daaqeen, Deputy Governor for Tuhama Affairs Muhammad Sabbar, Midi Directorate Chief Ali Saraj, Hayran Directorate Chief Hamad Rabeea, and SDRPY Hajjah Office Director Eng. Ahmed Madkhali.

SDRPY's activities in Hajjah Governorate include field visits by program specialists to verify that the coronavirus pandemic is not adversely affecting ongoing projects, and also to monitor previously launched educational projects, such as the construction of two-storey schools fully equipped by SDRPY. One such school is the 12-classroom King Faisal bin Abdulaziz School in Hayran, accommodating more than 600 students; the other is the 9-classroom Ali bin Abi Talib School in Midi, serving 400 students.

In conducting field monitoring and evaluation, SDRPY aims to ensure that projects comply with the standards the program hopes to achieve in expanding opportunities for both girls and boys to receive a quality education in Hajjah Governorate.

