SD-WAN Market Value To Be USD 30,907.6 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SD-WAN market size stood at USD 3,514.6 million in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 30,907.6 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 31.2% during 2022–2030, as per P&S Intelligence.
This can be credited to the quick shift from traditional SD-WAN solutions, increasing acceptance of digitization, huge investment in cloud computing technologies, mounting knowledge regarding cyberthreats, and thriving requirement for a centralized network management system.
The increasing usage of mobile internet is a key factor aiding in the acceptance of SD-WAN solutions across numerous industries. IT organizations throughout the globe are adopting WAN optimization solutions to lessen the WAN expanse and confront the challenges in network performance.
Thus, the key players are advancing their physical and virtual WAN optimization product portfolios, to offer industries better application performances.
Growing Requirement for Network Privacy and Visibility
Network security is important for IT executives. With the mushrooming data utilization globally, a wide range of mission-critical assets, including enterprise information, applications, and databases, are becoming the subject of unauthorized access.
End Users Majorly Demanding Solutions
In 2022, the solution category had the larger market share, of approximately 70%. This can be mainly ascribed to the shift to multi-cloud platforms, proliferating compliance needs, acceptance of connected IoT devices, growing concentration on application optimization, and strong requirement for secured network infrastructure.
Such factors have resulted in the rising usage of software-defined wide area network solutions by numerous industries, including healthcare, IT & telecom, and BFSI in order to efficiently meet customer needs.
Cloud-Driven Solution Demand To Grow Fastest
The cloud category is projected to witness the fastest growth, of above 30%, in the coming years. This is because of cloud-based solutions' ability to allow for dynamic and highly automated operations cost-effectively.
Furthermore, amidst the snowballing number of cloud security issues, in the visibility and control of data, user access to cloud data and applications, and configuration, SD-WAN helps in the consolidation of the networking infrastructure, thus resulting in improved branch offices, simpler orchestration, agility, and streamlined application performance.
Security Is Primary Use Case of SD-WAN
In 2022, the security category had the largest market share, of approximately 40%. This can be credited to the increasing requirement for assembling and analyzing potential threats, tracking and monitoring proceedings in real time, and meeting compliance requirements, to eventually be able to spot cyberattacks beforehand.
SD-WAN Deployment Highest in North America; APAC Catching Up Quickly
North America generates over 40% of the revenue in the market, on account of the launch of advanced solutions by the major companies, adoption of enhanced technologies, and strong government support for the deployment of 5G networks.
Solution demand will grow the fastest in APAC, with the rising spending by the IT sector, rapid setup of 5G infrastructure in India, Japan, and China, swift digital transformation, and business expansion by key players.
Global SD-WAN Market Report Coverage
By Offering
- Solution
- Service
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Hybrid
By Use Case
- Branch Connectivity
- Application Control
- Security
- Network Operations Visibility
By Industry
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Information Technology (IT) & Telecom
- Government
Geographical Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- South Africa
