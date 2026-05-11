Screendragon Launches AI Hub, Enabling Marketing Teams and Agencies to Build and Run AI Agents Inside Real Workflows

CORK, Ireland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screendragon today announced the launch of AI Hub, a new capability within its Agentic Marketing Orchestration platform that enables enterprise marketing teams and agencies to build, deploy and govern their own AI agents directly inside live workflows.

As AI adoption accelerates, teams are struggling to use it properly. AI Hub addresses this by enabling organisations to build their own AI agents and run them inside the workflows that already power their business, so they can harness AI at scale without losing control.

Screendragon launches AI Hub, enabling enterprise marketing teams and agencies to build and run AI agents directly inside live marketing workflows.

"The market is shifting from selling AI access to controlling AI execution," said John Briggs, CEO of Screendragon. "Teams have access to AI, but no control over how it runs across the business. AI Hub changes that. It puts AI inside workflows, with the guardrails needed to scale it properly."

Put AI Where the Work Is

AI Hub is designed to move teams beyond experimentation and into real execution.

Teams can solve their specific problems by building AI agents that:

Plug directly into live workflows

Automate real marketing and creative work

Keep outputs consistent, compliant and on-brand

Control which models are used, and when

From briefing and content creation to approvals and compliance checks, AI becomes part of the process. Not another tab open on someone's laptop.

Part of a Broader AI System

AI Hub is part of a wider AI offering that runs across the Screendragon platform.

Screendragon brings workflows, people, data and AI into one system, so work runs properly. AI Hub builds on that, giving teams the ability to design and run their own AI agents inside those workflows.

The wider AI offering includes:

Embedded AI Agents – Pre-built agents that automate common tasks inside workflows

AI Hub – A flexible environment to build and manage your own agents

AI Studio – Advanced tools for designing and optimising AI agents

AI Foundry – Expert support to build and scale bespoke AI-driven workflows

Together, this gives teams a clear path. Start with what works out of the box. Then evolve towards fully customised, enterprise-grade AI execution.

Scale AI Without Losing Control of Cost

AI usage grows fast. Costs can grow faster.

AI Hub gives teams control over both:

Route work across AI models based on cost, speed and performance

Use open-source models where it makes sense

Avoid getting locked into one AI model

So teams can scale AI with confidence, not surprises.

From Experimentation to Execution

Most teams are still experimenting with AI. A few are starting to rely on it.

Very few are running it properly across workflows. That is the gap AI Hub is built to close.

"We were using AI in pockets, but it wasn't scalable," said Anne Cogan, CMO, Screendragon. "Now it is built into how we work, improving speed while maintaining full control and compliance."

Availability

AI Hub is available immediately to all Screendragon customers, enabling them to build and deploy custom AI agents tailored to their workflows and use cases.

Find out more here

About Screendragon

Most marketing and agency teams do not struggle because of bad ideas. They struggle because the system around the work is broken.

Screendragon fixes that.

Screendragon is an Agentic Marketing Orchestration platform that enables enterprise teams and agencies to plan, resource and deliver marketing work with full visibility and control.

It connects workflows, people, data and AI into a single governed system so work runs properly, and AI actually helps instead of getting in the way.

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