Screen Printed Glass Market to Reach $1,500.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Screen Printed Glass Market by Glass Type (Clear Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Tinted Glass, Energy Saving Glass, and Solar Glass) and End User (Architectural Design, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "screen printed glass market" was valued at $896.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1,500.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global screen printed glass market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for customization and rise in infrastructure development. However, high costs and availability of alternatives restrict the market growth. On the contrary, expansion opportunities in emerging markets and increasing focus towards energy-efficiency are expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $896.2 Million Market Size In 2032 $1,500.1 Billion CAGR 5.3 % No. Of Pages In Report 230 Segments Covered Glass Type, End User, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East And Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, And United Arab Emirates Drivers Rise In Infrastructure Development Increase In Demand For Customization Rise In Sustainability Initiatives Opportunities Increasing Focus On Energy-Efficient Glass Restraints High Cost Availability Of Alternatives

The clear glass segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By glass type, the clear glass segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for nearly half of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The printing technique on clear glass allows for the seamless incorporation of intricate screen printed graphics, providing both aesthetic appeal and durable performance, making it the ideal choice for a variety of decorative and automotive applications.

The architectural design segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the architectural design segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The screen printed glass allows designers and architects to express their creativity by inserting customized patterns, pictures and surfaces into building exteriors, divisions, and interior components. Its ability to blend in with numerous architectural types while still delivering practical advantages including sun control, confidentiality, and branding opportunities renders it essential in current building projects.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growth in infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and India have generated an immense need for architectural glass goods, particularly screen printed glass, to fulfill the demands of growing building projects. The region's strong manufacturing skills and technical improvements allow for the efficient manufacture of outstanding screen printed glass at reasonable pricing.

Leading Market Players: -

ACG, Inc.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Schott AG

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

RSL Inc.

Ginde Glass Co., Ltd

Bendheim Ltd

Guardian Glass LLC

Alumco LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the screen printed glass market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

