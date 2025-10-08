Scout'd: The AI-Powered Football App Set to Redefine Player Discovery Ahead of Its Q1 2026 Launch

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout'd, the groundbreaking new football app designed to give every player visibility — not just the 1% in the professional game — is gearing up for its highly anticipated launch in Q1 next year.

Built at the intersection of sport and innovation, Scout'd is a next-generation platform that allows footballers at every level — from grassroots to academy and semi-pro — to build their digital Player Card, upload highlights, record stats, and be discovered through AI-powered search.

"Every player has a story — but not every story gets seen."

That's the belief driving Scout'd Founder & CEO Adam Connolly, whose vision was born on the sidelines of grassroots pitches:

"The idea came from watching parents film their kids play — real talent, real emotion, but no visibility beyond that day. Scout'd is here to change that. We're giving the 99% of players below the professional game a digital stage — a place to be seen, tracked, and connected."

A Modern Football Ecosystem

At its core, Scout'd merges AI technology, data insights, and community into one ecosystem:

Player Profiles: Personalised "digital CVs" showcasing verified stats, clips, and achievements.

AI Search Tool: Scouts, coaches, and clubs can instantly search for talent by position, age, location, or performance metrics.

Endorsements & Visibility: Players can earn recognition, build reputation, and grow their network.

Whether you're a U10 prodigy, Sunday league player, or non-league standout — Scout'd ensures you're visible.

Fuelling Hype Before Launch

With a community-first approach, anticipation is growing across the football pyramid.

"This isn't just an app," Connolly adds. "It's a movement — a platform built to celebrate the players, parents, and communities who keep the game alive every weekend."

The platform's AI integration sets it apart, allowing real-time talent tracking and discovery that feels as intuitive as it is intelligent.

Coming Early 2026

With launch expected Q1 2026, Scout'd is already building hype.

Clubs, scouts, and players can register interest at www.scoutd.uk to be among the first to experience the future of football discovery.

