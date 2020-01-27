Scosche® Industries Introduces BaseLynx® - Modular Charging System and MagicGrip™ - Auto-Grip Wireless Charging Vent Mount

This modular system gives you the freedom to use each module on its own, or to connect multiple charging modules and use just one AC power cable and outlet. You can add new modules whenever you add new devices to your household or business.

There are currently four BaseLynx modules (shown below). Additional types of charging and storage modules are in development now and will seamlessly integrate into the system when they become available.

The genuine MFi-Certified Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch charges all Apple Watch models.

charges all Apple Watch models. The Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad quickly and safely charges Qi-enabled phones:(iPhones 8 and later) and will also charge your Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

quickly and safely charges Qi-enabled phones:(iPhones 8 and later) and will also charge your Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and AirPods Pro. The Vert Charging Station organizes and charges up to three devices at once, including smartphones, tablets and portable gaming systems. It has three charging ports: one 18W USB-C® with Power Delivery, and two 12W USB-A. Power Delivery charges your devices up to 3X faster.

organizes and charges up to three devices at once, including smartphones, tablets and portable gaming systems. It has three charging ports: one 18W USB-C® with Power Delivery, and two 12W USB-A. Power Delivery charges your devices up to 3X faster. Add two more charging ports to your BaseLynx system with the Dual-Port Charging EndCap with Power Delivery. The Charging EndCap has one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, and one 12W USB-A port.

Customers may purchase the modules individually, adding more modules as needed, or choose the available kits. Kits and modules can be combined. The BaseLynx White Kits are available now at Apple.com :

MagicGrip Auto-Grip Wireless Charging Vent Mount

The patent pending MagicGrip is an award-winning* Wireless Charging Vent Mount

When the MagicGrip senses that a Qi-enabled phone is perfectly aligned over its charging coil, its arms automatically close to securely hold and charge the phone as you drive. This auto-grip closure ensures perfect placement of the phone for optimum charging as well as full device visibility. The charging head easily rotates to portrait or landscape orientations.

The MagicGrip delivers 7.5W of charging power to support Apple® Fast Charging. Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), It provides the extra safety protection of Foreign Object Detection. An ambient light sensing LED ring indicates charging.

The patent pending FreeFlow open design allows airflow from the vehicle's vent to pass through to cool or warm you. With its articulating swing-arm you can move the charging head and your phone away from the vent, while the base remains anchored there.

The MagicGrip Vent mount is available exclusively at Apple.com .

Visit our company Press Room on Scosche.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080982/Base_Lynx_LR.jpg

