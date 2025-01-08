Scope Technologies' QSE Solutions Align with Proposed HIPAA Cybersecurity Updates

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") announces that its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule. These updates aim to address the rising threats to healthcare data security.

The proposed enhancements, designed to strengthen the protection of electronic protected health information (ePHI), introduce mandatory cybersecurity measures such as multifactor authentication, data encryption, and network segmentation, along with comprehensive documentation of policies and procedures.

QSE Group is proud to announce that its quantum-resilient security solutions fully align with these proposed updates, making it easier for healthcare organizations to meet and exceed the new requirements.

Key elements of the proposed regulations include:

Mandatory Encryption of ePHI to protect against breaches.

to protect against breaches. Advanced Security Controls , such as multifactor authentication and network segmentation.

, such as multifactor authentication and network segmentation. Comprehensive Documentation of security policies, analyses, and procedures.

of security policies, analyses, and procedures. Proactive Threat Mitigation to address the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks.

QSE Group's solutions are designed to address these requirements directly:

Quantum-Resilient Encryption : QSE's use of true entropy ensures unbreakable encryption for current and future threats, safeguarding sensitive ePHI.

: QSE's use of true entropy ensures unbreakable encryption for current and future threats, safeguarding sensitive ePHI. Immutable Decentralized Cloud Storage : Provides round-trip encryption and distributed architecture, limiting the impact of potential breaches.

: Provides round-trip encryption and distributed architecture, limiting the impact of potential breaches. Seamless Integration : Supports robust access controls, including multifactor authentication, while integrating with existing cybersecurity frameworks.

: Supports robust access controls, including multifactor authentication, while integrating with existing cybersecurity frameworks. Quantum Preparedness Assessments (QPA): Helps healthcare organizations evaluate their compliance readiness, with detailed documentation to meet regulatory standards.

The proposed changes, expected to cost the healthcare industry an estimated $9 billion[1] in the first year, underscore the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures. By leveraging QSE's scalable and efficient solutions, healthcare providers can achieve compliance without unnecessary operational strain.

"QSE Group's commitment to data security aligns closely with the government's efforts to protect patient information," said Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope Technologies. "Our solutions are designed to not only meet current standards but also anticipate and address the evolving challenges posed by future quantum threats."

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions can help healthcare providers comply with the proposed regulations, visit www.qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

