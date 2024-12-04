Scope Technologies Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its leadership team to support the Company's growth and strategic initiatives.

Board Member Appointment:

Scope Technologies is proud to welcome Shoukri Kattan to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience spanning startups and enterprises in AI, MedTech, and digital health, Mr. Kattan brings a wealth of knowledge in technology innovation and market strategy to the Company.

Shoukri Kattan is the Founder and CEO of BitLab, a Toronto-based technology innovation lab specializing in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Under his leadership, BitLab has launched over 30 cutting-edge products, assisted startups in raising more than $25 million, and maintained a 100% client satisfaction rate. Previously, Mr. Kattan served as Director of Engineering at Ericsson, where he led a team of over 100 engineers delivering software solutions for major clients, including Apple, AT&T, and TELUS. A successful entrepreneur, Mr. Kattan has achieved two significant exits, further demonstrating his ability to build and scale technology ventures.

Departures:

The Company also announces that James Liang will be stepping down from the Board. Scope expresses its gratitude to Mr. Liang for his valuable contributions and dedication during his tenure. His guidance has been instrumental in shaping the Company's strategic direction.

Comments from Leadership:

James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Shoukri Kattan to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in technology and proven track record of driving innovation align perfectly with Scope's mission to lead in quantum security and AI. At the same time, we extend our heartfelt thanks to James Liang for his unwavering support and leadership, which have been critical to Scope's success."

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Contact Information:

James Young

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: james@scopetech.ai

Phone: +1 604-416-1720

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521783/5060669/Scope_Technologies_Corp_Logo.jpg