SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.

Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") acted as agent in respect of the IPO. Pursuant to the IPO, the Agent received a cash commission of $105,000 and an aggregate of 1,050,000 non-transferable options entitling the Agent and members of its selling group to purchase 1,050,000 Shares at $0.10 per Share at any time until September 2, 2024. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $35,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has satisfied all listing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that the Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "SCPE" as at the opening of markets on September 6, 2022.

Additional information on the Company and the IPO can be found in the Company's final long form prospectus dated August 10, 2022 as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the "Prospectus").

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, the IPO, listing on the CSE, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of CSE requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with clinical trials. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States, or any other jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (or to any U.S. persons) or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption is available, or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction or an exemption is available. .

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Contact Information

Darien Lattanzi, Director

darienlattanzi@outlook.com

(416) 683 0911

