SCOPE AI BEGINS DEVELOPMENT ON ADVANCING GEM PLATFORM FOR ADTECH

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") announces advancements in its artificial intelligence-driven visual recognition technology, GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system, with an expansion of its development team.



Scope's GEM system, built on advanced visual recognition and neural network technology, aims to provide businesses in the advertising technology sector with unparalleled insights and capabilities. By leveraging AI-driven Visual Analysis, GEM will enable advertisers, brands, agencies, and Adtech service providers to streamline processes, maximize return on ad spend by leveraging visual and object recognition, and user behavior analysis via the power of their custom neural network. Through GEM, users will have the ability to "test" without spending on a campaign budget or risking customers with live campaign testing.

Scope AI Ad Tech will focus on Safety and Fraud measures, Cross Channel Integration and Campaign Management, Bid optimization and Personalization for Specific User Experiences. All powered through AI automation.

"Our focus on growing our development team signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology Visual and Behavior recognition as well as neural networks in the advertising technology sector," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that drive growth, productivity and campaign performance."

Scope's objective with its GEM platform, with its advanced features designed to enhance user experience and security, is to redefine the landscape of advertising technology. With an expanded development team, Scope is poised to accelerate the development of its initial GEM product, bringing cutting-edge AI solutions to industries hungry for innovation.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

