Scleroderma Market to Reach US$ 4,103.07 Million by 2033 as Biologics, Targeted Therapies, and Early Diagnosis Transform Patient Outcomes | Report by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, "The Scleroderma Market Size reached US$ 2,384.73 million in 2024 and is expected to expand to US$ 4,103.07 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2025–2033." The Scleroderma Market is witnessing robust momentum as advancements in biologics, antifibrotic therapies, and early diagnostic pathways reshape patient care.

Scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease characterized by skin thickening and internal organ fibrosis, has long posed significant therapeutic challenges. With limited treatment options historically confined to immunosuppressants and palliative care, the landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. Pharmaceutical companies are aggressively investing in disease-modifying therapies targeting the underlying fibrotic pathways, while collaborations with biotech innovators are accelerating precision medicine approaches.

The rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, coupled with improved disease awareness and supportive regulatory frameworks, positions the scleroderma market for sustained growth in the next decade.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/scleroderma-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Scleroderma Market"

60 – Tables

55 – Figures

176 – Pages

Market Segmentation Insights

By Disease Type

Systemic Scleroderma dominated in 2024, generating over 65% of revenues (US$ 1.55 billion). Its severe complications involving the lungs, kidneys, and cardiovascular system make it the focal point of research investments. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and interstitial lung disease (ILD) remain critical therapeutic targets.

Localized Scleroderma, valued at US$ 835 million, accounted for 35% of market revenues in 2024. Though less life-threatening, localized variants significantly affect patient quality of life and are driving demand for topical and biologic therapies.

By Treatment

Medication therapies contributed US$ 1.9 billion in 2024, with immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and antifibrotic drugs leading prescriptions. Biologics and targeted therapies under development are expected to expand this segment significantly by 2030.

Surgical interventions, valued at US$ 280 million, remain necessary for severe systemic cases involving organ damage and vascular complications. Advances in reconstructive surgery and vascular bypass techniques are improving survival rates.

By End-User

Hospitals generated US$ 1.55 billion in 2024, reflecting their central role in systemic scleroderma management and advanced surgical interventions.

Pharmaceutical stores and specialty pharmacies contributed US$ 620 million, as patients transition to outpatient and long-term biologic therapies.

Regional Insights: USA & Japan

United States

The U.S., valued at US$ 960 million in 2024, leads the global market. Growth is driven by:

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases (affecting 300,000 systemic sclerosis patients).

Strong R&D pipelines in biologics and antifibrotic drugs.

Supportive regulatory environment with the FDA granting orphan drug designations to multiple investigational scleroderma therapies.

to multiple investigational scleroderma therapies. Recent development (2025): Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive Phase III results for nintedanib in systemic sclerosis-associated ILD, signaling a breakthrough in antifibrotic care.

Japan

Japan's market, valued at US$ 210 million in 2024, is expanding due to:

A rapidly aging population and higher incidence of systemic autoimmune diseases.

Robust government backing for rare disease drug development under Japan's Orphan Drug Designation system.

Recent highlight (2025): DIC Corporation partnered with Novartis Japan to co-develop localized scleroderma topical biologics, strengthening innovation pipelines.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/scleroderma-market

Industry Trends & 2025 Developments

Biologics Revolution: Companies like GSK, Roche, and Eli Lilly are advancing monoclonal antibodies targeting fibrotic and inflammatory pathways.

Companies like GSK, Roche, and Eli Lilly are advancing monoclonal antibodies targeting fibrotic and inflammatory pathways. Combination Therapies: Dual-targeting regimens are gaining traction, combining antifibrotic agents with vasodilators for systemic sclerosis-PAH.

Dual-targeting regimens are gaining traction, combining antifibrotic agents with vasodilators for systemic sclerosis-PAH. Stem Cell Advances: Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is emerging as a viable therapy for refractory systemic scleroderma.

Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is emerging as a viable therapy for refractory systemic scleroderma. Digital Diagnostics: AI-powered imaging and biomarker tracking are enabling earlier disease detection and personalized treatment.

AI-powered imaging and biomarker tracking are enabling earlier disease detection and personalized treatment. M&A Activity: In 2025, Certa Therapeutics secured strategic funding from a U.S. biotech fund to accelerate its fibrosis-targeted therapy pipeline.

Competitive Landscape:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Roche leads the systemic scleroderma ILD treatment space with Actemra® (tocilizumab). In 2024, Roche generated US$ 480 million in scleroderma-related revenues and continues investing in biomarker-driven trials.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer's nintedanib remains a cornerstone therapy for systemic sclerosis-ILD. With 2025 clinical data supporting long-term lung function preservation, the company is expanding its market reach.

GSK plc

GSK is advancing biologics targeting immune and fibrotic pathways. Its ongoing collaborations with academic institutions in the U.S. highlight a strong innovation strategy.

Novartis AG & Pfizer Inc.

Both companies maintain strong autoimmune portfolios. Novartis is advancing next-gen ILD biologics in Japan, while Pfizer is investing in digital companion apps to improve treatment adherence.

Emerging Innovators

Certa Therapeutics is advancing fibrosis-modulating drugs. Bioretec and Smith+Nephew are exploring adjunctive bioresorbable solutions for reconstructive surgery in scleroderma patients.

Buy This Exclusive Report at Just USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=scleroderma-market

Strategic Outlook

The Scleroderma Market is at a critical inflection point. Four trends will shape its trajectory:

Biologic & Antifibrotic Dominance – Next-gen therapies will shift reliance away from broad immunosuppressants. Regulatory Support – Orphan drug pathways in the U.S. and Japan will accelerate approvals. Digital & Precision Medicine – Companion diagnostics and biomarker-guided therapies will drive adoption. Strategic Partnerships – Pharma-biotech collaborations will be crucial to sustaining innovation pipelines.

Conclusion

The Scleroderma Market, projected to rise from US$ 2,384.73 million in 2024 to US$ 4,103.07 million by 2033, reflects a rare disease segment undergoing profound transformation. With the U.S. leading systemic therapy adoption and Japan pioneering precision medicine, the market offers a compelling growth story for investors, healthcare providers, and biopharma innovators.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg