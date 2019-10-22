Scientists: The World Should Increase Science and Technology Communication and Governance

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily:

Sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the 1st World Science and Technology Development Forum and World Conference on Science Literacy were held from October 16-17. Famous Scientists from all over the world gathered in Beijing and discussed the importance of global science and technology communication and governance.

These two CAST forums focused on China's innovation-driven sustainable development and building a community of shared future and reflected China's commitment to building a global partnership in science, technology, and innovation. They also showed that China attaches great importance to the realization of the United Nations' sustainable development goals(SDGs).

At the CAST's forums, Top 10 Scientific Challenges Critical to Human Society Development for 2019 were released, mainly focusing on health, the environment, and energy. Many Scientists from all over the world voiced their opinions on global sustainable issues.

Michel Claessens, the policy officer of ITER (the world's largest fusion experiment) said: "Innovation and collaboration are the basis for sustainable development. To find international solutions to high-cost international problems, the international community should collaborate more and focused more on innovation to build a better future for mankind."

Daya Reddy, the Chairman of the International Council for Science, pointed out that different countries are facing different challenges. He indicated that climate change issues and poverty issues have a significant impact on sustainable development, and the whole world should unite together and fight for these challenges.

"China is very open to the whole world, and its science and technology developed rapidly in recent years," French Nobel Prize Winner Jules Hoffman said. "For the past 50 years, most of the world's technological innovations and advances have come from western countries and research institutes, but that has changed. In recent years, countries like Japan and China have become leaders in technological progress. I am looking forward to seeing China can play a much more important role in the scientific field and cooperate more with the international scientific community."

Chinese scientists advocated an initiative for the world scientific community and got high acceptance during the CAST forums. The initiative stated that the world science community should cooperatively build innovation and collaboration platform, unitedly ensure innovation and collaboration fund, jointly train international talents, and continuously deepen the education and promotion of sustainable development.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily